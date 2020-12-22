Last Updated:

As US Confers 'Legion Of Merit' On Narendra Modi, Ministers Hail PM's Dynamic Leadership

Several ministers & prominent leaders of the country hailed PM Modi's inspiring leadership after he was honored with the prestigious Legion of Merit from the US

Written By
Gloria Methri
Modi

US President Donald Trump on Monday presented the prestigious 'Legion of Merit' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the strategic partnership of the two countries. Congratulating PM Modi on receiving the honour, several ministers and prominent leaders of the country hailed his inspiring leadership and diplomacy that has helped in forging partnerships at the global level.

Complimenting the Prime Minister on receiving the 'Legion of Merit', Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi on being awarded the Legion of Merit by Hon’ble US President Donald Trump A statesman par excellence, our charismatic PM has been leading the way in forging partnerships and promoting solidarity for global welfare."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also took to Twitter to congratulate PM Modi and appreciated his efforts in elevating India-US ties. "With great honour and pride, I congratulate PM Narendra Modi ji, on being awarded the Legion of Merit by US President Donald Trump. Another testament to his stature as one of the tallest leaders in the world, his contribution in elevating India-US ties is unmatched," he wrote. 

PM Modi was presented with the highest degree 'Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit' which is given only to the Head of State or Government. The award was in recognition of his steadfast leadership and vision that has accelerated India's emergence as a global power and elevated the strategic partnership between the United States and India to address global challenges.

India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on behalf of the Prime Minister from the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at the White House.

Greetings pour in for PM Modi

The United States is the latest country to confer its highest award to the Indian Prime Minister. Other awards presented to PM Modi include; Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud by Saudi Arabia in 2016, State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan (2016), Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award (2018), Order of Zayed Award by United Arab Emirates (2019), Order of St Andrew by Russia (2019) and Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin by Maldives (2019).

