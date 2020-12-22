As US Confers 'Legion Of Merit' On Narendra Modi, Ministers Hail PM's Dynamic Leadership

US President Donald Trump on Monday presented the prestigious 'Legion of Merit' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the strategic partnership of the two countries. Congratulating PM Modi on receiving the honour, several ministers and prominent leaders of the country hailed his inspiring leadership and diplomacy that has helped in forging partnerships at the global level.

Complimenting the Prime Minister on receiving the 'Legion of Merit', Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi on being awarded the Legion of Merit by Hon’ble US President Donald Trump A statesman par excellence, our charismatic PM has been leading the way in forging partnerships and promoting solidarity for global welfare."

I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji on being conferred with the ‘Legion of Merit’ by US President for his superior efforts in enriching the India-US relationship.



This award is yet another testimony of his acceptance as a world leader, working relentlessly towards global peace. https://t.co/0ZL2ymXr6g — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 22, 2020

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also took to Twitter to congratulate PM Modi and appreciated his efforts in elevating India-US ties. "With great honour and pride, I congratulate PM Narendra Modi ji, on being awarded the Legion of Merit by US President Donald Trump. Another testament to his stature as one of the tallest leaders in the world, his contribution in elevating India-US ties is unmatched," he wrote.

“President @realDonaldTrump presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the U.S.-India strategic partnership. Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS accepted the medal on behalf of Prime Minister Modi.” –NSA Robert C. O’Brien pic.twitter.com/QhOjTROdCC — NSC (@WHNSC) December 21, 2020

PM Modi was presented with the highest degree 'Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit' which is given only to the Head of State or Government. The award was in recognition of his steadfast leadership and vision that has accelerated India's emergence as a global power and elevated the strategic partnership between the United States and India to address global challenges.

India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on behalf of the Prime Minister from the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at the White House.

Greetings pour in for PM Modi

Congratulations to PM @NarendraModi ji on being conferred the prestigious Legion of Merit by the President of the USA.



This is yet another recognition of his leadership in strengthening partnership between the two countries.https://t.co/YuN26e7I3Z — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) December 22, 2020

Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji being conferred with the prestigious 'Legion of Merit' by the US President @realDonaldTrump reflects PM Modi Ji's vision, steadfast leadership & diplomacy. As India emerges as a rising power globally, Indo-US ties are strongest ever than before. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 22, 2020

Many congratulations to PM @narendramodi on being conferred the "Legion of Merit" by the US President for forging deeper ties with the US.



Not only is our PM taking India to new heights but has also shown the world how to tackle global issues like Climate Change and terrorism. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 22, 2020

Congratulations to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for being honoured with the Legion of Merit by US President @realDonaldTrump for his leadership in elevating the India-US strategic partnership. It is a proud moment for the whole country.https://t.co/Q6U8smZCQu — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 22, 2020

Proud moment for India as

Hon'ble PM Shri @NarendraModi ji is being conferred with the prestigious 'Legion of Merit' by the US President @realDonaldTrump ! This reflects PM Modi Ji's rising steadfast leadership & astute diplomacy. https://t.co/i67y1knowW — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 22, 2020

Yet Another Feather In The Cap Of Honours Conferred Upon Our Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi.@POTUS @RealDonaldTrump Conferred The Legion Of Merit On Our Leader For His Active & Cohesive Efforts In Strengthening & Bolstering India-USA Relations.



Proud Moment For All Of Us! pic.twitter.com/SWm5fiPUd5 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) December 22, 2020

A defining moment in India-US relations.



President @realDonaldTrump presented the prestigious Legion of Merit to Hon'ble PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji for his dynamic & inspiring leadership in elevating INDIA-U.S ties to a new level.



Many congratulations.@MOS_MEA @MEAIndia https://t.co/cS9QW27137 — V Muraleedharan (@VMBJP) December 22, 2020

PM Shri @narendramodi being conferred the US’ prestigious 'Legion of Merit' by POTUS @realDonaldTrump is a testimony of PM Modi's global vision, leadership & diplomatic successes in re-energising India-US ties to unprecedented heights and guiding India to a global centre stage. https://t.co/sJ6mFlYHzm — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 22, 2020

The United States of America honouring PM @narendramodi Ji with ‘Legion of Merit’ for his leadership in elevating the US-India strategic partnership is a testimony to Hon PM’s diplomatic efforts & an affirmation to India’s rising power globally. Proud moment! https://t.co/px2CzrEiLZ — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 22, 2020

Congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on receiving the ‘Legion of Merit’ from the United States President for his inspiring leadership in strengthening India-US relations.



This award is the recognition of his leadership and statesmanship by the global community. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 22, 2020

Congratulations to @narendramodi for the well-deserved Legion of Merit. We greatly appreciate your commitment to a strong U.S.-India partnership. Similar awards were given to PM Abe and PM Morrison, recognizing our leaders' shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. https://t.co/XG5rJDoU4v — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) December 22, 2020

The United States is the latest country to confer its highest award to the Indian Prime Minister. Other awards presented to PM Modi include; Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud by Saudi Arabia in 2016, State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan (2016), Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award (2018), Order of Zayed Award by United Arab Emirates (2019), Order of St Andrew by Russia (2019) and Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin by Maldives (2019).

