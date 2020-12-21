PM Modi Addresses India-Japan Samwad; Hails Shared Values & Proposes Buddhist Library

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the India-Japan Samwad Conference on Monday. This conference revolves around the need to build the future of Asia on the positive influence of traditions of non-violence and democracy in Asia. The Prime Minister said, "I would like to thank the government of Japan for the constant support to India-Japan Samwad." This was the first edition of the conference since Shinzo Abe stepped down as Japan's Prime Minister and Yoshihide Suga took over.

READ | PM Modi Announces Cash Transfer To Farmers On Dec 25; Here Are His Three Assurances

Addressing the Indo-Japan Samwad conference. https://t.co/nsZ60A68Lh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2020

'It highlights the value shared by the two countries'

The Prime Minister continued by saying, "This forum has done great work to ensure the promotion of ideas and ideals of Lord Buddha, especially among the youth. Historically, lights of Buddha’s message spread out from India to many parts of the world." He also explained the importance of this conference as it highlights the values shared by the two countries and will carry forward the ancient tradition of spiritual and scholarly exchanges.

READ | PM Modi To Hold Virtual Summit With Vietnamese Counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc On Dec 21

He added, "Today, I would like to propose the creation of a library of traditional Buddhist literature and scriptures. We will be happy to create such a facility in India and will provide appropriate resources, It will be about nurturing bright young minds who will add value to humanity in the times to come."

He also that our actions today will shape the discourse in coming times, and that this decade will belong to those societies that place a premium on learning and innovating together.

The PM concluded by saying, "Friends, the essence of this Samwad remains togetherness, let this Samwad bring out the best in us together. We must keep humanism at the core of our policies.

- Samwad, a dialogue with ourselves, with the fellow human being and with nature.

READ | Trinamool Mocks Amit Shah's Lunch At Bengal Farmer's Home Using PM Modi's 2014 Tweet

READ | Four People Arrested For Putting PM Modi's Varanasi Office On Sale For Rs 7.5 Crores