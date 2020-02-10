Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Govt Over NPR-NRC Debate, Says 'No Difference Between Them'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed the government over the implementation of the citizenship laws. Addressing an anti-CAA rally at Exhibition Ground in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, Owaisi alleged that the BJP is lying about the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population of Register (NPR).

He said, " There is no difference between NPR and NRC. If NPR happens, then the NRC will happen. The government is lying that NPR and NRC are different. They are two sides of the same coin." He further slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and said, "Modi had said in Ram Lila Maidan that the NRC will not be implemented till now. Later, in the Parliament, I had asked Amit Shah if NRC will be implemented or not. He had assured that it will come."

He added, "Whoever raises their voice against CAA, NPR, NRC is a true follower of Gandhiji, Ambedkar, Netaji Bose."

On the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

According to Owaisi, failure to stop CAA, NRC and NPR will make India a theocratic Hindu state and render Muslims as second class citizens. He said, "For the first time in Parliament's history, a law was made on the basis of religion. This country doesn't just belong to Hindus or Muslims or Christians; it is a union of all the faiths and beliefs."

NPR dates announced

MoS for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday announced that the Centre had decided to prepare and update the population register from April to September 2020, throughout the country except for Assam. He announced that the NPR will be carried out along with House listing for the Census.

The MoS also clarified that the NPR will not require the person to submit any documentation. "No document is to be collected during the updation of NPR," he said. He also stated that the requirement for the Aadhaar number under the National Population Register (NPR) is voluntary.

Nationwide protests against Citizenship laws

Protests against the Citizenship laws, which fast-tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring countries, have flared since December last year. The mood in the national capital has been tense since violence erupted in the Jamia Millia Islamia University on an earlier occasion. The protests spread nationwide following that.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has said that the law is required to help persecuted minorities who came to India before December 31, 2014, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. But protesters insist the law discriminates against the country’s Muslim minority and violates India’s Constitution.

