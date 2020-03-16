The Debate
BJP MP Hits Out At Congress Over Gujarat Revolt, Says Party Has 'no Future Left'

Politics

While speaking on the crisis that has hit the Congress in Gujarat, BJP MP from Ahmedabad Kirit Premjibhai Solanki said that party had 'no future left'.

BJP

While speaking on the new crisis that has hit the Congress in the state of Gujarat, BJP MP from Ahmedabad Kirit Premjibhai Solanki said that the grand old party had 'no future' left. The Congress government in Gujarat is facing a revolt. Confirming the same, Gujarat speaker's office on Sunday told Republic TV that four Congress MLAs have resigned, latest reports have added a fifth name to the list. Reports also suggest that the Congress is mulling over sending its MLAs out of the state fearing horse-trading by BJP ahead of Rajya Sabha elections.

Read: Cong-turned BJP Leader Reveals Details Of Infighting In Gujarat Cong Ahead Of RS Elections

Kirit Premjibhai Solanki stated that the MLAs were also leaving the party because there was a lack of 'strong leadership' within it. He contrasted it with the leadership of the BJP stating that the MLAs were attracted to 'strong leadership', within the BJP. "There is no future of Congress while BJP has a bright future," Solanki said.

Read: 'Jugaad Now Stopped, Choomantar Has Started': Naqvi Blames Cong Leadership For MP Crisis

The Lok Sabha member also added that the Congress would face the same situation in Gujarat as it did in Madhya Pradesh. The 14-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing a deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday. 

Read: Trouble Mounts For Congress As Two MLAs From Gujarat Resign Ahead Of RS Elections

Read: Gujarat: Congress Candidates Bharatsinh Solanki , Shaktisinh Gohil In Rajya Sabha Soon

(With Agency Inputs)

