BJP MP Hits Out At Congress Over Gujarat Revolt, Says Party Has 'no Future Left'

While speaking on the new crisis that has hit the Congress in the state of Gujarat, BJP MP from Ahmedabad Kirit Premjibhai Solanki said that the grand old party had 'no future' left. The Congress government in Gujarat is facing a revolt. Confirming the same, Gujarat speaker's office on Sunday told Republic TV that four Congress MLAs have resigned, latest reports have added a fifth name to the list. Reports also suggest that the Congress is mulling over sending its MLAs out of the state fearing horse-trading by BJP ahead of Rajya Sabha elections.

Kirit Premjibhai Solanki stated that the MLAs were also leaving the party because there was a lack of 'strong leadership' within it. He contrasted it with the leadership of the BJP stating that the MLAs were attracted to 'strong leadership', within the BJP. "There is no future of Congress while BJP has a bright future," Solanki said.

The Lok Sabha member also added that the Congress would face the same situation in Gujarat as it did in Madhya Pradesh. The 14-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing a deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday.

(With Agency Inputs)