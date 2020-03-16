Fifth Congress MLA Resigns In Gujarat; CM Rupani Alleges Cong Tried To Bribe Dy CM Patel

After drama unfolded in Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Sunday when four MLAs resigned, now the fifth MLA has also resigned. This was confirmed by the Speaker as well in the assembly where he named Mangal Gamit, JV Kakadiya, Soma Patel, Pravin Maru, and Pradyumnsinh Jadeja; and shared that these are the MLAs who have tendered their resignations since yesterday.

A ruckus breaks out in assembly

Before the zero-hour was held, a ruckus broke out in the assembly over the MLAs' resignations. The Congress MLAs claimed that BJP paid MLAs to resign. Amit Chavda, the GPCC President got up in the house and claimed that the entire transactions of MLAs resigning cost Rs. 65 crores to BJP.

"Where did this money come from? These transactions took place inside the residence of the Chief Minister itself. Where did that money come from? This money was taken out of corruption. This same CM had gotten up in the house a while back and had said there is no corruption at all," Chavda said.

'Deputy CM bribed by Congress MLAs'

To this, the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also alleged that it was Congress' MLA who had tried to bribe the Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. "In the house, their MLAs had gotten up and asked Nitin Patel to come to Congress with 15 MLAs and he will be made the Chief Minister. They started this kind of antics. We never bribe anyone. You can't control your own MLAs, " Rupani said in response.

Another request was from the Congress party that since the Government of Gujarat had taken precautionary measures to make sure COVID-19 was kept in control, they should also stop the assembly. To this, Nitin Patel claimed that they will not be doing so. "There is a lot of work pending for the assembly and need to wrap up before the budget session concludes. The session will go on as per the schedule. However, we have stopped the outsider visit program that had to take place at the assembly. Also, you can see that there are lesser and lesser MLAs of Congress anyway who are present here," said Nitin Patel.

