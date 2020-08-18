Akshay Kumar Donates Towards Flood Relief, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal Lauds Him

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore for the people affected by floods in the northeastern state to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund. To laud his humanitarian work, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, to thank him for his contribution.

Sarbananda Sonowal went on to write saying, “Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of ₹1 crore towards Assam flood relief.” He further went on to write saying that Akshay has always shown sympathy and support during the crisis. Sonowal added, “As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena.” Take a look at his tweet below.

Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of ₹1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 18, 2020

Seeing this tweet from the Chief Minister, fans and netizens went on to laud the actor for his kind gesture towards the country. Seeing the comments, likes, and retweets, it is quite evident that Akshay has not only impressed fans with his acting skills but has also impressed them by his humanitarian work. The actor is known to be a man with a golden heart. One of the users wrote, “Desh ki Shaan Akshay Kumar”. While the other one wrote, “Love you 3000 Akshay sir”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Bharat ke Veer ❤ — B.T💫 (@Akkians_BT) August 18, 2020

He has earned the love of people by his hardwork and love for his country — 𝔻𝔼𝕄𝕆ℕ ☠ (@Akshays_Demon) August 18, 2020

Ak sir the real hero❤️ — Niranjan Mandal (@Niranja15111919) August 18, 2020

Earlier on, Akshay donated a sum of Rs. 25 crores to the PM Cares Fund to people affected by the novel coronavirus. The actor also urged fans to do their bit to support and be a citizen of the world. However, it is not just this time that the actor has come forward to help, on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2020, the actor called on people to come 'together to India' and help street hawkers, vegetable vendors, tea shop owners and people selling small items at traffic signals whose livelihoods are affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

On the work front

Akshay is currently in Scotland with his family for the shooting of his upcoming movie titled Bell Bottom. The film also stars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Apart from this film, the actor has multiple other films in his kitty which are Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey.

