Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal Vows 'sternest Action' As State Witnesses 5 Blasts

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the multiple blasts that rocked the state on Sunday morning and pledged stern action against the culprits. The initial two blasts took place in Dibrugarh town at about 8 am on January 26. So far, no injuries to any civilians have been reported. Police officials have rushed to the explosion sites and have said that the blasts were of low intensity.

Strongly condemn the bomb blasts in a few places of Assam. This cowardly attempt to create terror on a sacred day only exhibits the frustration of the terror groups after their total rejection by the people.



Our Govt will take the sternest action to bring the culprits to book. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) January 26, 2020

Series of blasts

The first blast occurred at Graham Bazar, near NH37 near a garbage dumping area. The second one occurred near the boundary wall of a school at Marwari Patty in Dibrugarh. According to the sources, there has been slight damage to the wall.

The third blast took place at Duliajan (Pipaltol) near footpath damaging the footpath slab. The fourth blast happened near Kaliapani Bridge at Doomdooma in the Tinsukia district while the fifth one occurred near a shop at Teok ghat at Sonari under Charaideo district.

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant said, "We have received the information about the explosion in Dibrugarh. An investigation has begun, it is being probed that who is involved in this".

ULFA-I hand?

Authorities suspect the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I) is behind the blasts. The banned outfit had issued a call for a “general strike” asking citizens to abstain from the Republic Day celebrations in the state and remain indoors.

The blasts come days after 644 militants from eight insurgent outfits laid down arms in front of CM Sarbananda Sonowal at a ceremony in Guwahati which included 50 ULFA-I cadres. Insurgent outfits across North East routinely call for a boycott on Republic Day and Independence Day and carry out minor blasts.

