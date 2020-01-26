Multiple Explosions In Assam On Republic Day; CM Sonowal Condemns 'terror On Sacred Day'

Multiple blasts have been reported in the state of Assam as the nation celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday morning. The initial two blasts took place in Dibrugarh town at about 8 am on January 26. So far, no injuries to any civilians have been reported. Police officials have rushed to the explosion sites and have said that the blasts were of low intensity.

READ | Unknown Terrorists Orchestrate IED Blast In Manipur's Imphal; Link To Republic Day Drawn

Series of Blasts

The first blast occurred at Graham Bazar, near NH37 near a garbage dumping area. The second one occurred near the boundary wall of a school at Marwari Patty in Dibrugarh. According to the sources, there has been slight damage to the wall. The third blast took place at Duliajan (Pipaltol) near footpath damaging the footpath slab. The fourth blast took place near Kaliapani Bridge at Doomdooma in the Tinsukia district while the fifth one occurred near a shop at Teok ghat at Sonari under Charaideo district.

WATCH | Assam: Blast At Sapekhati In Charaideo District, No Casualties Reported

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant said, "We have received the information about the explosion in Dibrugarh. An investigation has begun, it is being probed that who is involved in this".

Assam: An explosion has taken place at a shop near NH 37 at Graham Bazaar in Dibrugarh. Police and other officers have reached the spot. More details awaited. https://t.co/7v6gghmBVt pic.twitter.com/2SrLpcwgxA — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

READ | Manipur: IED Blast At Imphal Ahead Of Republic Day

Chief Minister of Assam has condemned the blasts and has called it a cowardly attempt to create terror on Republic Day.

Strongly condemn the bomb blasts in a few places of Assam. This cowardly attempt to create terror on a sacred day only exhibits the frustration of the terror groups after their total rejection by the people.



Our Govt will take the sternest action to bring the culprits to book. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) January 26, 2020

READ | Terrorist With That Name? Must Be A Prankster: Karti Communalises Mangalore IED Attempt