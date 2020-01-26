The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Multiple Explosions In Assam On Republic Day; CM Sonowal Condemns 'terror On Sacred Day'

General News

Multiple blasts have been reported in the state of Assam as the nation celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday morning, with CM Sonowal issuing a statement

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Assam

Multiple blasts have been reported in the state of Assam as the nation celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday morning. The initial two blasts took place in Dibrugarh town at about 8 am on January 26. So far, no injuries to any civilians have been reported. Police officials have rushed to the explosion sites and have said that the blasts were of low intensity.

READ | Unknown Terrorists Orchestrate IED Blast In Manipur's Imphal; Link To Republic Day Drawn

Series of Blasts

The first blast occurred at Graham Bazar, near NH37 near a garbage dumping area. The second one occurred near the boundary wall of a school at Marwari Patty in Dibrugarh. According to the sources, there has been slight damage to the wall. The third blast took place at Duliajan (Pipaltol) near footpath damaging the footpath slab. The fourth blast took place near Kaliapani Bridge at Doomdooma in the Tinsukia district while the fifth one occurred near a shop at Teok ghat at Sonari under Charaideo district.

WATCH | Assam: Blast At Sapekhati In Charaideo District, No Casualties Reported

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant said, "We have received the information about the explosion in Dibrugarh. An investigation has begun, it is being probed that who is involved in this".

READ | Manipur: IED Blast At Imphal Ahead Of Republic Day

Chief Minister of Assam has condemned the blasts and has called it a cowardly attempt to create terror on Republic Day.

READ | Terrorist With That Name? Must Be A Prankster: Karti Communalises Mangalore IED Attempt

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
REPUBLIC DAY 2020: B-TOWN WISHES
SUDARSHAN PATTNAIK ON REPUBLIC DAY
ITBP JAWANS CELEBRATE REPUBLIC DAY
SAIF SAYS 'NOT MUMBAI, ANDHERI'
GAMBHIR SALUTES CAPT TANIA SHERGILL
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA