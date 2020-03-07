Assam On High Alert After American With Travel History In State Test Positive For COVID-19

The Assam government on Friday issued a high alert in the state after the American tourist who visited the state before going to Bhutan, tested positive for Coronavirus. According to reports, the 76-year-old tourist had reached Assam on an Indigo flight on February 22. Later, on March 2, he reached Bhutan where he was tested positive.

Further, reports stated that the Assam government is initiating steps to track the travel itinerary of the tourist and his partner. Reportedly, the tourist's partner, eight Indians and other passengers who travelled to Bhutan on the same flight have been quarantined by officials in Assam.

Coronavirus cases rise in India

According to reports, around 31 people have been tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus in India. According to the Health Minister, out of these 16 were Italian Nationals. They have been sent to Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) quarantine facility in Chhawla. Following this, two more cases have come to light, including an employee of Paytm.

The infected persons also include six family members of the Delhi man who was infected with coronavirus who were also tested positive for the virus that has killed more than 3,000 people globally so far.

UN releases fund

United Nations has released $15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help fund global efforts to contain the novel coronavirus COVID-19. UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock announced the release of the fund after the World Health Organisation (WHO) raised the alert to ‘very high’ - its top level of risk assessment.

The UN funding has been released for the WHO and the UNICEF to help essential activities including monitoring the spread of the virus, investigating cases, and the operation of national laboratories. The WHO has called for $675 million in funding to combat the deadly virus. WHO Director-General said that the biggest concern is the countries with weaker health systems.

