'CM Uddhav Won't Participate In Ganga Aarti Amid Coronavirus Concerns': Sanjay Raut

Ahead of Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya on March 7, Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday addressed a press conference in Uttar Pradesh and informed that CM Uddhav will not be participating in the Ganga Aarti program on the banks of river Sarayu due amid Coronavirus concerns.

"Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya tomorrow with his family. This visit is important because it is his first visit after becoming the Chief Minister. But he will not be participating in the 'Aarti' program on the banks of Sarayu River due to Coronavirus," he said.

During his media briefing, he also informed about his meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and stated that he had informed the Uttar Pradesh CM about Uddhav Thackeray's visit.

When asked whether Rahul Gandhi will visit Ayodhya, Sanjay Raut said, "Why does Rahul Gandhi's name always emerge? I have seen Rahul Gandhi, he has complete faith in god. I would also invite AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to visit Ayodhya."

Sanjay Raut meets CM Yogi Adityanath

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday. After meeting Yogi Adityanath, Raut said, "Today, I met Yogi Ji in Lok Bhawan. CM of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on March 7 so we must inform Yogi Ji. After becoming CM, Uddhav Ji is going to visit Ayodhya for the first time, he used to visit Ayodhya earlier also when he was not the CM. At that time, Yogi Ji used to do all the preparations of his visit in a very good manner."

The Shiv Sena leader added, "Similarly, this time too, he will take the blessings of Ramlala and participate in few other programs and Yogi Ji has assured us full cooperation on behalf of the government."

The Shiv Sena leader also took to his official Twitter handle and informed about his meeting with CM Yogi and said, "Discussed Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's proposed visit to Ayodhya on March 7 with UP CM Yogi Adityanath in a very friendly atmosphere."

