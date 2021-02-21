Assam Govt To Increase Pension Of State's Freedom Fighters And Provide Free Healthcare

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday announced that steps would be taken to increase the monthly pension of freedom fighters in the state to Rs 25,000 and the state government will also provide them with free healthcare. According to a release by the government, this announcement by Sarbananda Sonowal was made during a meeting with the representatives of Asom State Freedom Fighters Association. It is necessary to note that at present, freedom fighters of the northeastern state get Rs 21,000 as pension every month.

Assam govt to increase freedom fighters pension

Sarbananda Sonowla while making the announcement also assured them that an initiative would be taken by the state government to provide Rs 5 lakh each to the families of 19 freedom fighters of the state. He also directed officials to urge deputy commissioners to ensure that the last rites of the freedom fighters are conducted in a dignified manner. The release further informed that a decision was also taken for initiating a necessary amendment to the Assam Freedom Relief Fund Policy.

Freedom fighters Krishna Lahkar, Bholanath Nagariya, Puneswar Duwara, Gokul Gogoi, Phul Chandra Gogoi, Makhan Satname, Golapi Chetia, Kunja Konwar, Bhola Barua, Golok Hazarika, Phanindra Nath Kalita, Tolan Chandra Tamuly represented the Asom State Freedom Fighters Association along with its general secretary Dwijendra Mohan Sarma and secretary Dhiren Chetia.

(With PTI inputs)