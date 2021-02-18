'Pro-incumbency In Assam': Narendra Tomar Throws Weight Behind BJP Govt For Assembly Polls

The state of Assam is set to go to Assembly polls in April-May 2021 along with Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. As CM Sarbananda Sonowal led government is ruling Assam, Union Minister Narendra Tomar has exuded confidence in the saffron party returning to power while contending that there is a wave of pro-incumbency in the state.

"Due to pro-incumbency, BJP will win more seats in the Assembly polls (in Assam). People of Assam have witnessed what was happening 5 years ago. Corruption was at the peak, development was far from sight & law & order situation was bad, Narendra Singh Tomar said.

Calling it a good sign for his party, Tomar said, "Instead of anti-incumbency, pro-incumbency is being seen in Assam. This is a very good sign for BJP and I am hopeful that BJP will succeed in forming the government again."

The Union Minister answered why BJP government lost the Civic body elections in Punjab, where Congress emerged victorious with a sweeping majority. He was asked if the farmers' agitation caused a loss to the saffron party in Punjab.

"It is inappropriate to link the result of municipal corporation polls in Punjab with farmers' agitation. We were weak in Punjab and used to fight polls in alliance with Akali Dal. But we fought separately this time, which caused losses to us," the Union Minister replied.

PM inaugurates plethora of projects in Assam

Prime Minister on Thursday inaugurated multiple development projects in Assam via video conferencing. The prime minister launched the Mahabahu Brahmaputra initiative and also laid the foundation stone of one bridge and performed the ground-breaking ceremony (Bhumi Pujan) of another bridge in Assam via video conferencing.

Foundation stone of Inland Water Transport Terminal at Jogighopa and various tourist jetties on Brahmaputra and launch of digital solutions for Ease-of-Doing-Business is also part of the initiative. This programme is aimed at providing seamless connectivity to the eastern parts of India and it also includes various development activities for the people living around River Brahmaputra and River Barak.

This bridge will be built with a total cost of approx ₹4,997 crores and it will meet the long-standing demand of the people of Assam and Meghalaya who were depending on ferry services to travel between the two banks of the river.

PM Modi said, "The distance between Assam and Meghalaya is around 250 km by road. However, after this bridge would be built, it will be reduced to 19-20 km. Not only this, but this bridge will also prove to be very important for the international movement of traffic to other nations."

The prime minister also performed Bhumi Pujan for a two-lane bridge on the Brahmaputra between Majuli, the world’s largest river island, and Jorhat.

