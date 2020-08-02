Assam Issues New Lockdown Guidelines, Public Movement Restricted On Saturday, Sunday

The Assam Government has issued new guidelines of permissible activities in the State that will come into effect from 7 PM today and remain valid till 7 PM of 14 August. No movement of people is allowed on Saturday and Sunday at any time all over the State.

The inter-district movement is allowed on Monday and Tuesday only and no separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required. Malls and gyms are allowed to stay open between Monday and Friday on the same side of the street on which other shops are allowed in Kamrup Metropolitan District and both sides in case of other districts.

Restaurants and other hospitality services are allowed to function on all days except Saturday and Sunday with strict maintenance of COVID protocols of social distancing.

All Central and State government offices including banks, insurance companies, NBFCs shall be operated with 100% attendance except pregnant women. Point to point buses shall be operated for the staff.

Non-contact sports at open spaces with social distancing are allowed.

Wearing of masks is compulsory in public places, in workplaces, and during movement in vehicles, and any violation will attract a fine of Rs 1000 for the first offense, it said.

Assam has reported 41,726 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 31,442 have recovered and 101 have died. Three persons have migrated out of the state.

Himanta Biswa Sarma who is working in various capacity in Assam, one of them being State Education Minister, announced on Saturday that the state government plans to reopen schools, colleges, and educational institutions from September 1, adding that the final decision would, however, be taken by the Centre.

"The state government is considering a proposal to open the schools in Assam from September 1 and teachers will have to get a COVID-19 test between August 23 and 30," Sarma said in a press conference.

"We are planning to open schools from September 1, but the final decision will be taken by the central government. Testing of COVID-19 will be made compulsory for teachers from August 23-30. However, schools up to class 4 will remain closed," he added.

