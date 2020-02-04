Assam: Braving Angry Mother Elephant, Locals Rescue Calf Stuck Between Rocks

Locals of the Morigaon district in Assam worked with forest department officials to rescue a baby elephant who got stuck between two huge rock boulders. The rescue operation was quite difficult due to the presence of mother elephant at the spot who chased away people trying to approach the calf. The incident happened on January 1 at the Sonakuchi hills area near the Jagiroad area.

According to the forest department officials, the villagers came across the elephant calf that was trapped between huge rocks while its mother was keeping a vigil and roaming in the area.

Locals and forest officials rescued the calf

#WATCH Assam: Forest officials & locals rescued an elephant calf that was stuck between boulders in Morigaon. One person was injured after the mother of the calf reached & chased away the people present there. (Source - Forest Department) (02.02.20) pic.twitter.com/FDRH2WYWdM — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

The heartwarming video shows forest officials and locals working together to pull out the calf with the help of ropes. While the rescue operation was being conducted, the mother of the elephant calf chased the locals and the forest department personnel when they were trying to rescue the calf. But finally they managed to rescue the elephant stuck between stuck in between the rock boulders while a local suffered minor injuries during the rescue operation.

Forest officials rescued elephant from well

Meanwhile, in a heartwarming incident, the forest officials in Jharkhand are being lauded for applying a scientific principle in real life to rescue a stranded elephant. The incident took place in the early hours of January 28 when the elephant accidentally fell into a well in Jharkhand's Gumla district. The incident occurred in Amliya toli village where the local villagers came across the distressed elephant and informed the forest department for help.

According to the reports, the forest officials immediately rushed to the spot to rescue the distressed elephant at around 7 am on Tuesday. The rescue operation lasted for three hours during which time officials pumped water into the well so the mammal could float up. The well was filled with water using three motorised pumps and a ramp dug out for the elephant to climb out.

