Assam: Quarantine Period Of Incoming Passengers Reduced From 10 Days To 24 Hrs, Says Sarma

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Assam has reduced the quarantine period of passengers coming to the state from 10 days to 24 hours, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, "People coming to Assam will undergo RT-PCR tests and will now be given test results within 24 hours. The quarantine period has been reduced to 24 hours from 10 days. Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 and is coming to the state (Assam) will not be required to undergo quarantine or testing on arrival."

Sarma further informed that there has been a comparative change in the COVID-19 positivity rate of cases in Assam. "In the month of September, the positivity rate has either gone down or flattened as compared to the month of August. We have done 40,000 tests in August but now, it has been reduced to 30,000 tests. But, we need to check the cause whether it is due to the low number of testing or actually the cases have come down," he said.

There will be massive testing in Assam from September 28 to September 30, he added.

The health minister also held a meeting with a team of specialist doctors from Assam with Director AIIMS Dr. Randeep Guleria to seek advice on the treatment protocol and future course for ex-CM Tarun Gogoi, who has been admitted at GMCH after contracting COVID-19. Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi was also present.

Assam coronavirus outbreak

Assam's COVID-19 death toll surpassed the 600-mark with 11 more fatalities, while 2,091 new infections pushed the caseload to 1,65,582 on Thursday. Altogether, 608 people have died due to coronavirus in the state so far.

The state also reported higher recoveries as 2,432 were discharged since Wednesday, after three consecutive days of detecting more fresh cases than discharges. Assam now has 29,830 active cases, while 1,35,141 people have recovered from the disease. Moreover, the state has completed 30 lakh COVID-19 tests, and it's per million count is 88,109.

