Assam: Tigress Enters House In Nagaon, Tranquilized And Rescued After 24 Hours

A tigress had entered into a house in the Baghmari area of Assam’s Nagaon and was and rescued after 24 hours on Wednesday. The Forest Department said that the 24-hour-long rescue operation included waiting for the right time to successfully tranquillize the tiger which was taken to the CWRC rescue centre for further care.

"A big thanks to our veterinarian Dr Samsul Ali and Kaziranga staff for conducting the operation smoothly. Special thanks to civil administration, police department, NGOs and mainly local people for helping us in the operation," the department added.

Similar incident but miles away

In another incident reported a day ago, a tigress which injured a man on Tuesday morning in Chandrapur in Maharashtra was captured a few hours later, forest department officials said. The tigress was spotted in Sindewahi, 75 kilometres from the district headquarters, and it attacked and injured a man who was on his way to a closed rice mill, said Kulraj Singh, Divisional Forest Officer, Brahmapuri.

"The tigress then hid in the rice mill. Police sealed the vicinity and teams from Sindewahi and Brahmapuri forest divisions managed to tranquilise it in the evening. It has been examined by a veterinarian and will be released soon as per protocol," he added.

(With inputs from agency)