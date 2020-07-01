Assam To Intensify COVID-19 Tests, Amit Shah Calls Himanta Biswa Sarma

After a massive community level spread of COVID-19 in Guwahati, the state government is taking all measures to contain the situation. It has been learned that the health department is worried a bit after some moderate level symptomatic cases were reported from the city yesterday.

So far in Guwahati, the health department has tested above 19,000 samples of its target set at 50,000. Nearly 1,000 positive cases have been reported among the samples tested.

Amit Shah holds review meeting

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting with Central agencies to discuss the situation in Guwahati on Tuesday, Assam Health Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Wednesday afternoon. Stating that the Union Home Minister is very concerned about the increasing number of cases in Guwahati, Dr Sarma said that Shah has asked him to increase the number of test samples.

"Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji called me and took stock of the Covid situation. He is very much concerned about Guwahati. He has asked us to test at least 10000 samples daily in the city," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He further added, "To test 10,000 samples daily is a huge task, we are however working to increase the number of tests."

Stating that the Covid-19 AG test will be conducted in the State, he said, "We are going to conduct the Covid-19 AG test, where the results will be available within an hour of collecting the swab. If the result comes positive, it will be confirmed positive and no second test is required. But if the result comes negative, RT PCR test will be done again."

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also took a dig at his detractors and social media commentators asking him to follow the Delhi model. He said, "Why should I follow the failed model of Kejriwal? The situation in Delhi has improved only after the Union Home Ministry took over and Home Minister Amit Shah Ji started monitoring it directly."

