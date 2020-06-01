India Sees Highest Single Day Spike Of 8,392 COVID-19 Cases, Total Mounts To 1,90,535

India has witnessed highest-ever spike of 8,392 corona cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 count to 1,90,535, as per the details shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday. The country reported 230 more deaths caused by the infection in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured or discharged/migrated, and 5,394 deaths.

During the last 24 hours, 4,835 COVID-19 patients have been cured. So far, a total of 91,818 patients have been cured of COVID-19. The recovery rate in the country is progressively increasing and has reached 48.19 per cent among COVID-19 patients, which was 38.29 per cent on May 18, 26.59 per cent on May 3, and 11.42 per cent on April 15, said an official statement.

In Maharashtra, the total confirmed cases reached 67,655 on Monday while there are 36,040 active cases in the state. 29,329 people have been cured or discharged while 2,286 patients have died in the State so far.

The testing capacity in the country has increased through 472 government and 204 private laboratories. Cumulatively, 38,37,207 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19, whereas 1,00,180 samples were tested on Sunday.

Centre's guidelines on phase-wise opening of Lockdown

Phase 1 : From June 8 , religious places, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls will be allowed to reopen but will have to adhere to SOPs which will be issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 2 : Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will be opened in consultation with respective states and Union Territories from July 2020. An SOP will be issued for the same by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 3 : After further assessment of the prevalent COVID-19 conditions, resuming of international air travel, metros, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, social/political/sports/religious/cultural functions will be decided.

As per the new guidelines, night curfew timings have been amended to 9:00 PM to 5 AM throughout the nation, except for essential services. Moreover, the MHA has stated that lockdown in containment zones will continue till June 30, allowing only essential activities and no movement of people in or out of it. The MHA has also ordered states to ensure no restriction in the movement of goods and persons intra-state and inter-state. Movement of Shramik and passenger trains, domestic air travel, movement of stranded Indians abroad will continue as per SOPs.

