At Orion 2023, Indian And French Rafales To Compete In Military Wargame

India and France are set to begin their military exercise VOLFA 2023 on April 17 at Mont-de-Marsan, an Air Force base of the French Air and Space Force (FASF). The exercise is scheduled to take place from April 17 to May 5 and an India Air Force (IAF) contingent comprising four Rafale fighter jets, two C-17 planes, two II-78 aircraft and 165 personnel will participate in the Orion exercise. According to the Defence Ministry, this is the first overseas exercise for the IAF with its Rafale jets. Notably, the VOLFA 2023 is part of a multinational wargame codenamed Orion which includes several NATO countries.

#ExerciseOrion 23

After a brief halt in Egypt, the IAF contingent reached the Mont-de-Marsan airbase, France.



Commencing tomorrow, the exercise will see the IAF engage in realistic combat scenarios with the other participating Air Forces. #DiplomatsInFlightSuits

📸- Cpl A Mitra pic.twitter.com/3Mo6VQ5cMy April 16, 2023

Taking to Twitter, the French Air Force tweeted, "The French Air and Space Force is honored to welcome a Rafale detachment from the @IAF_MCC to Air Base 118 in Mont-de-Marsan. Together, French Rafale and Indians will participate in exercise #VOLFA2023 which is itself part of the major exercise #Orion2023 (sic)." The Rafale jets are the latest to be inducted in the IAF after France recently completed the shipment of 36 aircraft.

L'armée de l'Air et de l'Espace est honorée d'accueillir un détachement Rafale de l'@IAF_MCC sur la base aérienne 118 de Mont-de-Marsan. Ensemble, Rafale français et indiens participeront à l'exercice #VOLFA2023 qui s'inscrit lui-même dans l'exercice majeur #Orion2023. https://t.co/qCyvFliQQ9 pic.twitter.com/4cNY0JHacv — Armée de l'Air et de l'Espace (@Armee_de_lair) April 15, 2023

Indian jets to fly with NATO countries

The Orion exercise would see several key NATO countries participate with India. This includes air forces from Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Spain and the United States. "Participation in this exercise would further enrich the employment philosophy of the Indian Air Force, by imbibing the best practices from other Air Forces," the Defence Ministry statement read.

"Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets are likely to fly to France to participate in Exercise Orion being held at a French air base there. The wargames are planned to be held from the third week of April to May 5," an official told ANI. Orion is said to be the largest ever multinational exercise carried out by the French defence forces and it involves their Army, Navy and Air Force along with their allies the US and the UK. More than 7,000 NATO troops have reportedly taken part in the drill involving the land forces of their NATO allies. Apart from this, the IAF is scheduled to take part in Exercise Cope India on April 10 in Kalaikunda, West Bengal.