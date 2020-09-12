Atmanirbhar Bharat Campaign Aimed At Building India's Skills, Technology: Sitharaman

Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign is aimed at developing India's skills and technology and contributing the same to the global economy by strengthening itself, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. The FM was delivering a special address on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat: its vision and dimensions', a virtual program organised by Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation.

"Atmanirbhar Bharat announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will let India gain prominence in having a say in global dynamics, like in ancient times. It will not relegate India to a stage of impoverished socialism. PM's call for this is to build on India's skill and technology," said Sitharaman.

The Finance Minister said that the Central Government is ensuring the establishment of dedicated production facilities of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and diagnostic equipment, across six states. The Centre is also offering incentives businessmen and organisations to set up businesses at these sites. She said the call for Atmanirbhar Bharat is based on developing India's strengths.

READ | PM Modi Launches E-Gopala App, Says Villages Should Become Pillars Of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

READ | Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Shipping Ministry Directs Ports To Procure Indigenously-built Vessels

'India has the resources and skills'

"Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign in India at a time of COVID-19 pandemic is a voice given by Prime Minister to every Indian that we have the capability within the country, both in terms of resources and skills. He has spoken on behalf of the spirit of entrepreneurship of Indians which will fight and come out from difficult situations. His call was to build India on our strength and world looking at us for solutions," she said.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that various reforms have been made under the campaign, despite the challenges posed by a coronavirus. She said that Indians have the capabilities and resources to produce indigenous products. Referring to the days of the freedom movement, she said there was a big sense of pride in the national flag because it was made out of Khadi.

"It was essentially made out of India, most often made by hand and never by machines. But gradually we started importing the national flag to such an extent that we started wondering did we ever produce it at homes...We have the capabilities and resources and we are producing things within the country," Sitharaman said.

READ | '118 Chinese Apps Ban Will Give Innovation An Aatmanirbhar Boost': Javadekar Not Fretting

READ | Defence Ministry Signs Rs 2580 Cr Pinaka Rocket Launchers Deal; Gives Aatmanirbhar Boost

(With inputs from agency)

(Image credits: PTI)