PM Modi Launches E-Gopala App, Says Villages Should Become Pillars Of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

In a bid to strengthen the self-reliance vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that villages should become the pillars of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" which will enrich the villages further and strengthen them. This statement of PM Modi came on the occasion of the digital launch of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

"Today the schemes that have been initiated, the thought behind that is that our villages become pillars of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. The attempt is that now in this century - Blue Revolution means work related to fisheries, White Revolution means dairy work, Sweet Revolution means honey production. It will enrich our villages further, strengthen them," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also launched the e-Gopala App for farmers along with several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar.

"Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana has been set with this goal in mind. Today the scheme is being launched in 21 states of the country. Over 20 thousand crore rupees will be spent on this in the next 4-5 years. Out of this, work worth Rs 1,700 crores is being started today," he added.



READ: Svanidhi Samvaad: PM Modi interacts with MP vendors, says lockdown affected their business

READ: As Japan PM Abe resigns, PM Modi appreciates his efforts in strengthening bilateral ties

PM Modi launches Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, e-Gopala mobile app

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally launched the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). The advantages of PMMSY include -

Address critical gaps in the fisheries sector.

Infuse the sector with the latest technology, focus on value addition.

Upgradation of critical infrastructure.

Boost the welfare of those associated with fishing. Employment creation.

The PMMSY is a flagship scheme for the focused and sustainable development of the fisheries sector in the country with an estimated investment of Rs. 20,050 crore for its implementation during 2020-21 to 2024-25 as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package. The investment of Rs. 20,050 crore under PMMSY is the highest ever in the fisheries sector, the PMO said.

The project in Bihar envisages investment of Rs 1,390 crore with the central share of Rs 535 crore and the additional fish production target pegged at three lakh tons. During the current fiscal, the Union government has sanctioned Bihar''s proposal costing Rs 107 crore.

READ: PM Modi discuss bilateral ties and Coronavirus challenges with Saudi Arabia's King Salman

READ: PM Modi dials King of Saudi Arabia Salman Bin Abdulaziz; discusses COVID-19 challenges

(With Inputs from Agencies)