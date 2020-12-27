'Atmanirbhar Bharat Chart 2021' Idea Hailed By PM Modi, Piyush Goyal Voices Support

Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2020, Union Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and shared a chart named 'ABC 2021', which stands for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Chart 2021'. Referring to the chart mentioned by the Prime Minister in his 72nd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', Piyush Goyal voiced his support towards the initiative, adding a picture of the chart.

What is ABC 2021?

While speaking about 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi had mentioned a man from Vishakhapatnam who came up with an innovative idea of an 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Chart' in his letter to the PM. The Prime Minister said, "Friends, what Venkat Murali Prasad Ji from Vishakhapatnam has written in his letter, contains a novel idea, Venkat Ji has written -- I am attaching my ABC for the year 2021."

He added, "At first I did not get the meaning of ABC, but when I saw the chart attached to the letter, I came to know that by ABC, he meant, 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Chart'. In this chart, Venkat Ji has enlisted items which he uses in his daily life and has vowed that he will only use these products if they have been made through the hard work of Indians."

The products in the chart that Venkat has mentioned are electronic items like AC, TV, phone and related; self-care items like tooth-brush, tooth-paste, soap, shampoo; clothing items like exercise gear, casual wear; office and work items like office gadgets, office bags; kitchen items like tiffin, water bottle, crockery; other items like cycle, two-wheeler, home furniture, etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday through his radio program. This episode by PM Modi was the last one for 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's shift for indigenous products within a year amid coronavirus pandemic with 'Made in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in focus.

Focussing on the increasing demand for 'Made In India' toys, the Prime Minister said, "Customers too are demanding 'Made In India' toys and this is a big change in the thought process. This is a living example of a major transformation in people's attitude and that too within a period of one year. It's not easy to gauge this transformation."

