PM Modi In 2020's Last 'Mann Ki Baat' Address Hails 'Vocal For Local' Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday through his radio program 'Mann Ki Baat'. This episode by PM Modi was the 72nd edition of 'Mann ki Baat' and the last one for 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's shift for indigenous products within a year amid coronavirus pandemic with 'Made in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in focus. The Prime Minister had on Friday asked people to share their inputs and ideas for his monthly radio programme. This comes amidst farmers agitation and a threat from the farmers to bang thalis to "wash out" the programme.

PM Modi's last Mann Ki Baat of 2020 highlights

While speaking in 'Mann Ki Baat', he addressed the issue of supply chains getting disrupted because of the pandemic. He said, "Due to Corona the supply chains are getting disrupted world over, but we learnt new lessons from each crisis. The nation also developed new capabilities. We can call this capability 'Aatmanirbharata' or self-reliance."

Focussing on the increasing demand for 'Made In India' toys, the Prime Minister said, "Customers too are demanding 'Made In India' toys and this is a big change in the thought process. This is a living example of a major transformation in people's attitude and that too within a period of one year. It's not easy to gauge this transformation."

He also hailed the call for 'Vocal for Local' amid COVID-19 and said, "I call upon our manufacturers and industry leaders that when people have taken determined step forward & when the mantra of 'Vocal for Local' is resonating in every house, it is time to ensure that our products are world-class."

PM Modi reminded the nation that on this day, Guru Govind Singh's mother embraced martyrdom. While paying tribute to the Sikh Guru and his mother, he said, "On this day, Guru Govind Singh Ji's mother Mata Gujri Ji embraced martyrdom. About a week back was the day of martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. I had the privilege to pay my obeisance to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi. People reverently remember the supreme sacrifice of the family of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. This martyrdom gave a new lesson to entire humanity & the entire country. This martyrdom did a great work of protecting our civilization. We are indebted to this martyrdom."

PM Modi also appreciated the youth of this country by saying, "When I look at India's youth, I feel elated & reassured. I feel so because my country's youth has 'Can Do' approach & the spirit of 'Will Do'. No challenge is too big for them. Nothing is beyond their reach."

"I extend my best wishes to you for the New Year; next year, in January, 'Mann Ki Baat' will touch upon new subjects," PM Modi concluded.

In the 71st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi on November 29 had said that the recently introduced farm laws have opened up new possibilities for farmers. He added that despite the fact that thousands of farmers are protesting against these laws at Singhu and Tikri border points, the three new farm laws will bring agricultural reforms. Continuing his address through his monthly radio show, the Prime Minister also said that these reforms have not only ended many bonds of farmers but have also given new rights to them.

