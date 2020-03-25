BIG: Modi Cabinet To Meet At PM's Residence, As India Enters 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a nation-wide lockdown due to the surging numbers of coronavirus cases in the country, the Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet the prime minister at his residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on Wednesday, March 25. The meeting will commence at 10.30 am.

READ | Here Are Services That Will Remain Operational And Suspended Under The 21-day Lockdown

11th death in the country

India recorded its 11th death at the hands of the deadly virus after a CODIV-19 patient in Tamil Nadu died early Wednesday morning. The country witnessed a massive rise in the coronavirus cases on Tuesday as the number of infected cases surged to 536, while 39 cases are reported to have been recovered and discharged.

Taking stock of the severity of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown across the country starting from the midnight of March 25.

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Modi Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown Starting From Midnight

All offices of the government, barring for those providing essential services, will remain shut. They will function with the minimum number of employees. Hospitals and all medical establishments will be open and transportation to those working in essential services will be permitted.

All commercial establishments and private organisations are to remain closed. The exemptions include print and electronic media, shops selling essential items, e-delivery of food, medical equipment, banks, petrol pumps, etc. The suspension of transport and hospitality services shall continue.

READ | Complete Lockdown Imposed In India From March 25: Here Are The Guidelines

Moreover, legal action can be taken against persons found violating the quarantine norms prescribed by local health authorities. Incident Commanders appointed by the District Magistrates will be responsible for the overall implementation of these measures in their jurisdictions.

An individual violating the containment measures can be proceeded against under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Notes 11th COVID-19 Death As It Goes Into 21-day Lockdown