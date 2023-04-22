Australian Minister Condemns Vandalism Of Hindu Temples, Says 'no Tolerance For Violence'

Australia will not tolerate any incidents of violence against Hindu temples and Khalistani activities, asserted Michael Sukkar, who is the Minister for Housing and also for the Homelessness, Social, and Community Housing Ministry in Australia. Sukkar said he completely understands the concern that Indians have, and the Australian government has a "zero-tolerance approach," particularly in the coalition opposition parties.

"Quite frankly, our view for all migrants to Australia is that you don't bring those animosities to Australia," he said. "And in any event, if anyone acts in a violent way, we have no tolerance for it. I understand that the five men have been charged in relation to those activities because we in no way, shape, or form support that kind of violent conduct," he added.

Australia shares a 'very crucial' relationship with India, says Australian Minister Sukkar

Speaking on the India-Australia relationship, Sukkar said both nations share a "very crucial" relationship. Australia has a large Indian expatriate community that has very good relations with India. In light of the Free Trade Agreement, Australia and India have a long way to go to build economic ties.

Hindu temples attacked in Australia

A prominent Hindu temple in Brisbane was attacked by pro-Khalistan supporters on Saturday. The incident took place at the Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane. "The temple priest and devotees called this morning and notified me about the vandalism on the boundary wall of our temple," temple president Satinder Shukla was quoted as saying by The Australia Today website.

This was the fourth incident of vandalism against Hindu temples in two months in Australia. The Indian government condemned the vandalism against Hindu temples in Australia and also strongly raised the issue with the Australian regime.

Australian Minister on PM Modi's upcoming trip to Australia for the Quad Summit

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to Australia for the Quad Summit, Sukkar said, "Well, it's very exciting that your Prime Minister is planning on coming to Australia for the Quad Summit." "We think it's crucially important for our region. The Asia-Pacific region is so important for the future of prosperity and peace in the world that four democracies were able to come together and build up the Quad to what it is today, which is significantly more influential than I think many of us could have imagined, which I think is a wonderful thing."

"And we hope that we can welcome your Prime Minister to Australia in the same way that all Australians are made very welcome when we come to India, including me, on this most recent trip," he added.