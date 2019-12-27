Ayodhya Judgement: Babri Masjid Action Committee May File Curative Petition

The Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) on Wednesday held a meeting to mull over filing a curative petition against the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute case. In the meeting, the committee members also decided to file a petition seeking the debris from the Babri Mosque to be handed over to them. The meeting was held in Islamia Degree College in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

This decision of BMAC comes after the apex court unanimously handed over the entire disputed land, where Babri Masjid once stood, to a trust. It is tasked with monitoring the construction of a temple at the site. Calling the demolition of Babri Masjid an "egregious violation of the rule of law", the court had also given alternative five acres of land for the construction of a mosque at a prominent location in the same city.

Not happy with the allotment of a separate land, a batch of review petitions were filed against the judgment, which was all later dismissed. Now, the committee is mulling over filing a curative petition. A curative petition is the last judicial corrective measure that can be pleaded for in any judgment passed by the top court.

SC dismisses all review petitions for Ayodhya verdict

Earlier on December 12, the Supreme Court dismissed all 18 review pleas filed in the apex court, giving finality to the Ayodhya land dispute. The decision to scrap all review pleas has been taken unanimously, stating some of those who had filed for review was not a party to the original dispute. The review pleas have been filed by several litigants including Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, 40 academics and activists through senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, AIPLMB and Nirmohi Akhara.

Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case on November 9, the Supreme Court, delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya.

(with ANI inputs)