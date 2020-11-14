Ayurveda Day: PM Modi hails WHO's decision to set up Traditional Medicine Centre in India

On the occasion of 5th Ayurveda Day, the World Health Organization in a video message announced that it will set up a Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement and said, 'WHO institution will become centre for global wellness'. This announcement came after PM Modi on Friday inaugurated two Ayurveda institutes- Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar, and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur.

WHO traditional medicine strategy 2014-2023

During the inauguration of the two premier institution of Ayurveda in India (ITRA & NIA), WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the plan to set up a Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India. While PM Modi exuded confidence in India emerging as the 'pharmacy of the world', Tedros stated that the Centre is aimed at supporting the 'WHO traditional medicine strategy 2014-2023'.

Read | WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Hails Aarogya Setu For Tracing COVID-19

Speaking about the Centre, WHO Director-General said, "I am pleased to announce that we have agreed to open a WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India to strengthen the evidence, research, training and awareness of traditional and complementary medicine. This new centre will support WHO's efforts to implement the WHO traditional medicine strategy 2014-2023 which aims to support countries in developing policies and action plans to strengthen the role of traditional medicine as part of their journey to universal health coverage and a healthier, fairer and safer world."

Read | PM Modi Inaugurates 2 Ayurveda Institutes; Stresses Demand For Products In Global Markets

'Matter of pride for Indians'

At the inauguration event, PM Modi said that Ayurveda is India's heritage and the expansion of Ayurveda is essential for the 'welfare of humanity'. He further added that it is a 'matter of pride' for the people of India that the country has been chosen by WHO for the establishment of its Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. PM Modi also expressed gratitude towards the global health organisation for 'giving this responsibility to India'.

Read | WHO Welcomes India's Role In Global Health, Tedros Lauds PM Modi's Vaccine Commitment

"Ayurveda is India's heritage whose expansion entails the welfare of humanity and all Indians will be happy to see that the country's traditional knowledge is making other countries prosperous. It is a matter of pride for all Indians that the WHO has chosen India for establishing its Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. Now work will be done in this direction from India. I would like to thank the WHO and particularly its Director-General Tedros for giving this responsibility to India. I am confident that just like India has emerged as the pharmacy of the world, in the same manner, this centre for traditional medicine will become the centre for global wellness," said PM Modi.

Read | WHO Chief Tedros Welcomes 'encouraging' News On COVID-19 Vaccine From Pfizer, BioNTech

Read | PM Modi To Celebrate Diwali With Jawans At Jaisalmer; CDS, COAS & BSF Chief To Accompany

(With inputs from PTI)