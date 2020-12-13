'Ayushman Bharat Has Completely Revolutionised Country's Healthcare System': Harsh Vardhan

While chairing an event to mark the Universal Health Coverage Day, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that with a strong focus on preventive healthcare Ayushman Bharat program has completely revolutionised primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare systems in the country. Speaking further, the Union Health Minister said that through the two wings of Ayushman Bharat- the Health and Wellness Centres and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana, the government has been making quality healthcare that is affordable and accessible for crores of people in the country.

Detailed our extensive efforts for providing universal health coverage under #AyushmanBharat

Highlighted our efforts to leverage technology to create a country-wide digital healthcare ecosystem & an advanced digital platform for quick & equitable distribution of #COVID19 vaccine. — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) December 12, 2020

READ | 'Bengal Health Coverage Better Than Ayushman Bharat', Claims Abhishek Banerjee

Harsh Vardhan: 'Ayushman Bharat program has completely revolutionised'

The 5th National Family Health Survey launched today at the event marking #UHCDay2020 is a globally important data source containing detailed information on population, health & nutrition for India, its States & UTs



It'll greatly assist in formulating policies related to health pic.twitter.com/RkenJIPzc7 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) December 12, 2020

Highlighting more than 1 Crore 45 lakh cashless treatments have been provided to the poorest citizens under Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana, Vardhan said that the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly magnified the need for building resilient health care systems and ensuring their equitable access to all. On Universal Health Coverage Day, the Minister also released the 5th national Family Health Survey (NFHS). This survey contains detailed information on population, health, and nutrition for India and its States and Union territories.

READ | Harsh Vardhan Addresses DST-CII Tech Summit 2020; Says 'science Has Been Mankind's Savior'

The 5th NFHS is a globally important data source as it is comparable to the Demographic Health Surveys Program of 90 other countries. The current NFHS is being conducted on around 6 lakh sample households. The results of 17 States and 5 UTs have been released now as Phase - 1. He said, Phase -2 covering the remaining 12 States and two UTs had suspended their fieldwork due to COVID-19, which has been resumed from November and is expected to be completed by May 2021.

READ | Harsh Vardhan Calls For Multilateral Cooperation Amid COVID; Seeks Help Of BRICS Countries

During his addresses at the event, the Union Health Minister said that substantial improvement in maternal and child health indicators was recorded in the present survey. He also said that fertility rate has further declined and the use of contraceptive has increased in most Phase-1 states. Apart from this, the survey found considerable improvement among children aged between 1 to 23 months across all states and UTs. "Women's empowerment indicators also portray considerable progress," he added.

READ | Dr Harsh Vardhan Announces Seat Reservation For Wards Of COVID Warriors In MBBS Colleges