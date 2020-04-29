Ayushman Bharat Diwas Images You Can Send To Your Loved Ones

Ayushman Bharat Diwas is celebrated across the country every year on the 30th of April. Here are Ayushman Bharat Diwas Images to send to your close ones.

Ayushman Bharat Diwas Images

Ayushman Bharat Diwas is celebrated across the nation every year on the 30th of April. The day aims to promote health and wellness among rural people. The day was launched by PM Narendra Modi on the 30th of April, 2018. A special scheme for the poor people was launched on this significant day. Listed below are a few Ayushman Bharat Diwas images to send to your close ones.

Images of Ayushman Bharat Diwas

