What Is Ayushman Bharat Diwas And Why Is It Celebrated Across The Country?

Ayushman Bharat Diwas is celebrated across the country every year on the 30th of April. The day is significant to help provide and promote affordable medical facilities in the remote parts of the country. The day included a special scheme that was launched by PM Narendra Modi in the year 2018. The Scheme has various benefits with a cover of 5 lakh rupees per family to be given per year. Read on to know more about what is Ayushman Bharat Diwas.

What is Ayushman Bharat Diwas and why it is celebrated?

The scheme is called Ayushman Bharat Yojana and is also known as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). It aims to aid and give benefits to the poor and needy families based on the Socio-Economic Caste Census database. Through the scheme, they will further be able to take cashless benefits from public and private hospitals across the country. The Ayushman Bharat Diwas has twin missions. The day aims to promote health and wellness and provide insurance benefits to the poor.

The scheme is also titled National Health Protection Scheme and ModiCare. Some of the diseases covered by this scheme include Paediatric Cancer and many others. The day also aimed to benefit 50 crore beneficiaries in India and it covers secondary and tertiary healthcare. The scheme aims to provide healthcare to more than 10 crore families in India. The 10 crore families consist of 8 crore families in rural areas and 2.33 crore families from urban areas.

