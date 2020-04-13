Azadpur Mandi To Follow Odd-even Rule; Sale Of Fruits, Vegetables Restricted To Few Hours

Asia's biggest wholesale fruits and vegetable market in Delhi - the Azadpur mandi - will practice the 'Odd-Even Rule' from Monday onwards to maintain social distancing amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The Odd-Even rule will be applied with respect to the shed numbers of the traders where in alternate sheds will remain operational on alternate days.

The sale of vegetables and fruits at the market has also been restricted to a specific timing. The sale of vegetables will be done from 6 am to 11 am in the morning while fruits will be sold between 2 pm to 6 pm in the noon. District Magistrate Deepak Shinde on Saturday had also passed an order implementing a token system for the entry of buyers in the mandi. As per the new rules, at least three policemen will be deployed in each shift and the joint team of mandi officials and policemen will have at least five officers.

Azadpur witnesses 50% downfall in trading

According to reports earlier, Asia's biggest wholesale fruits and vegetable market had witnessed a 50% downfall in trading due to the Coronavirus breakout and the subsequent lockdown imposed.

"Enough supply of vegetables has reached mandis, but retailers are not allowed to enter for buying and carry in their vehicles. The police are asking for formal identify card to prove they are exempt from the restriction of lockdown rules," Azadpur mandi President Rajendra Kumar Sharma had told PTI. A complaint has been registered with the District Magistrate as well as the board of the Azadpur mandi, he said.

To enforce the lockdown rules, the police is stopping traders and vehicles despite people engaged in this business being exempt from the restrictions, he said. "The government should provide curfew-pass to traders (both sellers and buyers) as well as labourers and ensure smooth passage of their vehicles," Sharma said.

Sharma warned that if such a situation continues and wholesalers are not able to sell their produce, they will reduce orders which will create shortage, resulting in price rise of vegetables.

