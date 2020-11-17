PM Modi Says COVID-19 Has Given Us Opportunity To Set 'new Protocols' In Every Field

While addressing the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that the COVID-19 pandemic had given the world an opportunity to build 'new protocols in every field,' just like in a post-world wars time period. PM added that this 'restart' would not be possible without a 'reset' of 'mindset, processes, and practices.'

"Post world wars, the entire world worked on the new world order and changed itself. COVID-19 has also given us a similar opportunity to develop new protocols in every field. This opportunity should be grabbed by the world if we want to develop a resilience system for the future," said PM Modi.

"The restart will not be possible without a reset. A reset of mindset, processes, and practices. I think the historic reconstruction efforts after the two world wars can give us several lessons," he added.

Read: PM Modi Recalls 1971 Bangladesh War; Names & Shames Pakistan Amid Aggression At LOC

Read: India's MEA Exposes Pakistan's Latest Delusions; Lists Blunderous Confessions Of Terrorism

PM Modi also asked why a clean environment, which many of us had witnessed during the lockdowns could not be a 'norm,' advocating for the need the build 'sustainable cities' across the globe. "During the lockdown, many cities saw clearer lakes, rivers, and air. So many of us could listen to the chirping of birds that we did not notice earlier. Can we not build sustainable cities where these features are norms and not an exception?" said PM Modi.

"It has been our endeavour in India to build urban centres which have the amenities of a city but the spirit of the village," he added.

Established in 2018 by Michael Bloomberg, the Bloomberg New Economy Forum seeks to build a community of leaders to engage in discussions surrounding global economic management, trade and investment, technology, urbanisation, capital markets, climate change. The inaugural forum was held in Singapore, followed by a second edition in Beijing.

Read: PM Modi Talks Tough On Terror At BRICS Summit,affirms 'tackle Problem In Organised Manner'

Read: PM Modi Pays Tributes To 1971 War Hero Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, Calls Him 'Rashtriya Deep'

(With Agency Inputs)