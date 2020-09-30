Babri Demolition Case: All Accused Including Advani, Joshi & Bharti Acquitted, 28 Years On

The Special CBI court in Lucknow on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case. The order was pronounced by Special CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav. While pronouncing the verdict, the judge observed that demolition was not "pre-planned" and happened in the "spur of the moment". The detailed order runs into over 2000 pages.

The 32 accused in the case include senior BJP leaders - Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar. Out of the 32 accused, 26 were present in the court and others attended the hearing via video conferencing, including Advani. A total 49 people were accused intially in the FIR, 17 other accused have died, and out of them, three high-profile accused were Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders Giriraj Kishore, Ashok Singhal and Vishnu Hari Dalmia. The proceedings against them have been abated.

The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992 by ‘kar sevaks’. The verdict comes within 10 months of the historic Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit verdict. On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties to build Ram temple and an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

Two cases that were clubbed by Supreme Court

Two separate cases were filed after the demolition of Babri Masjid in Faizabad. The first was filed by the then SHO, Priyamvada Nath Shukla, against unknown karsevaks. This was under IPC sections 395, 397, 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 297 and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony). Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act was also invoked.

The second FIR was filed by sub-inspector Ganga Prasad Tiwari against VIPs. Eight leaders were named - LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Vinay Katiyar, Uma Bharti, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Ashok Singhal, Giriraj Kishore, Vishnu Hari Dalmia. This was under IPC sections 153-A, 153-B and 505.

Who are the 32 accused in Babri Mosque demolition case?

LK Advani MM Joshi Uma Bharti Vinay Katiyar Kalyan Singh Sadhvi Rithambara Satish Pradhan Ram Vilas Vedanti Champat Rai Nritya Gopal Das Dharam Das Sakshi Maharaj Prakash Sharma Ramchandra Khatri Amarnath Goel Dharmendra Singh Gujjar Santosh Dubey Lallu Singh Ramji Gupta Kamlesh Tripathi Om Prakash PAndey Brij Bhushan Charan Singh Raveendra Nath Srivastava Naveen Shukla Vijay Bahadur Singh Gandhi Yadav Achraya Dharmendra Dev Jai Bhagwan Goyal Sudhir Kakkad Jai Bhan Singh Pawaiya Ramji Gupta Vinay Kumar Rai

