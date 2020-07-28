Ram Mandir Trust Secy Champat Rai Denies Plans To Place 'time Capsule Under Temple'

Denying reports of any time capsule to be placed under the Ram Mandir ahead of construction, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust general secretary Champat Rai, on Tuesday, said that such reports were false. He added that one must only believe statements made by the officials of the trust. The Bhoomi-Pujan for the 'long-awaited' Ram Mandir will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya on August 5.

Trust denies time capsule reports under Ram Mandir

"Several sources are saying that a time capsule will be kept under the foundation on August 5. This is untrue and imaginary. I urge all to only believe the statements issued by Ram Janmabhoomis Trust's officials and not worry oneself with imaginary reports," said Rai.

"5 अगस्त को राम मंदिर कंस्ट्रक्शन साइट की भूमि के नीचे टाइम कैप्सूल रखे जाने की खबर गलत और मनगढंत है। मैं सबसे आग्रह करूंगा कि जब राम जन्मभूमि ट्रस्ट की तरफ से कोई अधिकृत वक्तव्य जाए, उसे ही आप सही मानें" : श्री चंपत राय, महामंत्री, श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट, अयोध्या — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) July 28, 2020

Time capsule under Ram Mandir?

Several reports had claimed that the Trust had decided to place a “Kaal Patra” or a time capsule, in the foundation of the Ram Temple. The idea was to reportedly ensure that future generations are not caught up in legal disputes over Lord Ram’s birthplace. The alleged time capsule was supposed to carry a message about Ayodhya, Lord Ram and his birthplace and was to be placed at a depth of 200 feet below the foundation of the temple.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: PM Modi to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya on August 5. The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has invited 150 guests - including Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray, BJP veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Home Minister Amit Shah and social distancing norms will be followed. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023- the year of the Uttar Pradesh State polls. Approximately, 200 people will attend the event.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which will construct the temple will use Sompura Marbles and have started collecting soil samples to begin foundation work. As per L&T's design drawing, the temple is set to be constructed over two floors -spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes. The trust is planning to contact 10 Crore families across 4 Lakh localities of the country for fund collection. In November 2019, the Supreme Court had ended the seven-decade long land dispute, awarding the Ram Janmabhoomi land to the Hindu parties and offering an alternated land to the Muslim parties.