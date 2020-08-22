Babri Masjid Demolition: Supreme Court Extends Verdict Deadline Till Sept 30 For CBI Court

The Supreme Court, on August 19, extended the deadline for the CBI court in Lucknow to pronounce its judgement in the Babri Masjid demolition case by a month till September 30. Senior BJP leaders including LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti are amongst the others accused in the case. The apex court had earlier set a deadline of August 31 tor the CBI court to pronounce its verdict in the long-due case.

CBI submits written arguments

Earlier on Friday, CBI submitted its written arguments to the special court, following which special CBI judge SK Yadav directed the defence counsels to submit their written arguments by August 24. As directed by the Supreme Court, the CBI court is conducting day-to-day hearings in the matter. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti have recorded their statements with the CBI. While recording his statement, Advani declined the charges against him and termed them as a result of 'political motive'.

There are a total of 32 accused in the case. The former Dy Prime Minister Advani and others are facing criminal conspiracy charges in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, which had then led to riots across the country. Advani - the then BJP President - had led the Ram Rath Yatra to Ayodhya starting from September 1990 in Somnath and involved members of the Sang Parivar. The massive rally ended with the demolition of the Mughal era Babri Masjid allegedly by the Kar Sevaks.

Meanwhile, as per the Supreme Court's unanimous judgement, the seven-decade long-disputed land was awarded to the Hindu parties and an alternate land to the Muslim parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023.

