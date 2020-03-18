Babul Supriyo Sings To The Tune Of 'Hum Tum' While Sharing Tips To Beat Coronavirus

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday shared tips to beat Coronavirus through his famous duet song with veteran singer Alka Yagnik and listed the dos and don'ts to beat the pandemic.

In his video message shared on Twitter, the BJP MP, who is also a playback singer, is seen singing his iconic Bollywood song 'Hum Tum' and suggesting people to not do the things mentioned in the song. Babul Supriyo encouraged people to maintain distance from others, to avoid stepping out of homes and to greet others with 'Namaste' instead of a handshake.

Kerala Police perform handwashing dance

As coronavirus outbreak is raging havoc across the world, some people are using the opportunity to create awareness in simple but yet creative ways. A viral video of Kerala police personnel performing a handwashing dance is driving people crazy on social media.

The video was shared by Kerala police on their Facebook page and it shows a group of cops wearing masks and performing a handwashing dance to the Malayalam song Kalakkatha from Prithviraj's film Ayyapanum Koshiyum.

Netizens are going gaga over the video as one user dubbed the video 'super', while another jokingly added, 'playing harp can save a person's life'. A user named Cvs Shefe wrote, "This is comedy", while Novin Vincent congratulated the police for taking a different kind of initiative. The one-minute-long video has garnered more than 1 million views since it was posted 20 hours ago. The video has been shared over 34,000 times and has received more than 27,000 reactions.

The number of confirmed cases of the deadly Coronavirus has risen to 150 in India, while three people have lost their lives due to the disease.

