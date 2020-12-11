Babul Supriyo's Mother Passes Away; MoS Says 'Want To Believe In Rebirth Maa' In Note

Union Minister Babul Supriyo informed on Thusday that his mother Sumitra Baral had passed away. The singer-turned-politician penned an emotional note on social media to share that she had ‘gone to a place of no return.’ In an emotional message, he shared his wish to have her as a mother in all his lives, as he conveyed his gratitude for the condolence messages.

Babul Supriyo’s mother passes away

Babul Supriyo shared a black-and-white tribute image of his mother to make the announcement. He wrote about wanting to ‘believe in rebirth’ so that he could have her back ‘for eternity.’ Surpiyo also wrote that in less that than 20 hours of the incident, the ‘Mamma’s Boy’ had grown 20 years older.

Maaaa is Gone.. to a place of no return.. Today I want to believe in rebirth Maa because I want u as my Maa in all my lives, for eternity.. The 'Mama's Boy' has grown 20 years older in less than 20 hours Maa 😢

And, Thanks to everyone who reached out to me 🙏 Means a lot pic.twitter.com/wlTcgsn0BG — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) December 10, 2020

Respects poured in from party colleague Smriti Irani, among others.

Condolences Babul 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 10, 2020

Babul Supriyo on professional front

Babul Supriyo is currently Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He is also a two-time Member of Parliament from the Asansol constituency in West Bengal.

Despite politicial endeabours, he still manages to come out with his songs, after over two decades of experience. He had released tracks like Shayera and Tera Shukr Sukhr, which was a religious track released during Dussehra.

