Manipur's First Quarantine Baby Named 'Emmanuel Quarantino' By Parents

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a baby born in a designated institutional quarantine centre of Kangpokpi district in Manipur was named Emmanuel Quarantino. According to reports, the baby was born to a returnee couple. The baby’s parents, Seilunthang Khongsai and Nengnihat Khongsai returned to Manipur on May 27 during the coronavirus lockdown.

Baby born in quarantine

According to reports, the baby was born on 9.45 am on May 31 at the Institutional Quarantine Centre located in Emmanuel School, Haipi village. The doctor who was in charge of the delivery, Dr Misao revealed that samples from the mother had been collected on May 30 and the results of the COVID-19 tests were negative. The doctor further added that the mother had initially complained of pain in the abdomen.

The doctors and medical staff which was led by Dr Singson and Dr Misao from PHC Kalapahar handled the delivery after taking every possible precaution and with a full set of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). After the delivery and further medical checks, the baby and parents were sent for further quarantine at the Community Quarantine Centre at Chonglong Avenue, Kangpokpi.

Babies named after coronavirus

Two newborns have been reportedly named after the virus in Andhra Pradesh. According to ANI, Sasikala of Tallapalli village and Ramadevi of Alireddypalli village named their babies ‘Corona’ after the doctor suggested the name. Sasikala and Ramadevi bother were admitted to the same hospital and treated by the same doctor.

As per reports, both were admitted to SF Basha Hospital, which is a private hospital in Vempalli town in Kadapa district. Sasikala was admitted on March 29 and was blessed with a baby girl and Ramadevi, on the other hand, was admitted on April 5 and conceived a baby boy. While speaking to ANI, Dr SF Basha said that both delivered babies on their date of admission itself.

Dr Basha told ANI, “One woman from Tallapalli came to us on March 29. She was in labour pains. As it was an emergency, we had to operate. A baby girl was born. The woman was happy. That couple agreed to name the girl as Corona Kumari”.

