UP: Newborns Named 'Lockdown' And 'Corona' Amid Pandemic Crisis

With the world is battling to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, Lockdown and Corona are probably the two words that will go down as the 'scariest words' of 2020. However, the words don't seem to have taken much of a toll in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, where two children born during the shutdown period have been named 'Lockdown' and 'Corona'.

According to reports, a boy born in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on March 30 was named 'Lockdown' by his father, while a baby girl born in Gorakhpur on the day of Janata Curfew, was named 'Corona' by her uncle. As per reports, the boy's father Pawan while talking to the press said that lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the national interest and hence he decided to name his child after the word.

Meanwhile, the baby girl's uncle Nitesh Tripathi said that Corona has unified the world like never before so he decided to name his niece after the word. Tripathi said that he had taken permission from the baby's mother before naming her Corona. Media reports suggest that parents of both the children don't know the real meaning of the words.

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 44,000 lives across the world and has infected more than 8,82,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States and France are on the verge of overtaking China in terms of the number of deaths recorded in these countries. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: AP)

