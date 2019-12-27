Here Is The List Of Holidays In Tamil Nadu In 2020

Tamil Nadu is situated in the southernmost part of India. It is a beautiful place to explore and experience the cultural heritage of the state. If you are planning to apply for a leave in the year 2020 then you should be aware of the dates that you will get holidays on. Apart from this, Tamil Nadu holidays in 2020 might not have any changes in dates from last year except some occasions. The government of Tamil Nadu recently announced holidays for colleges and schools. We have listed down all the Tamil Nadu holidays in 2020. The list of Tamil Nadu holidays will help you schedule your holidays accordingly after which you can attend any important event you had planned to attend. Let us take a look at Tamil Nadu holidays in the year 2020.

ALSO READ | Holidays In February 2020 To Know Before You Plan Your Vacation In 2020; See List

Why holidays are important?

In the hustle and bustle of city life, it becomes difficult for us to refresh, recharge and rejuvenate. That's where holidays comes into play. We can destress at a nearby resort or just kill the day watching TV. It also helps us strike a crucial work-life balance.

Tamil Nadu holidays in 2020

Date Day Holiday 1 January 2020 Wednesday New Year’s Day 15 January 2020 Wednesday Pongal 16 January 2020 Thursday Thiruvalluvar Day 17 January 2020 Friday Uzhavar Tirunal 26 January 2020 Sunday Republic Day 1 April 2020 Wednesday Bank Holiday 6 April 2020 Monday Ugadi 14 April 2020 Tuesday B R Ambedkar Jayanti 14 April 2020 Tuesday Tamil New Year 17 April 2020 Friday Mahavir Jayanti 24 April 2020 Friday Good Friday 1 May 2020 Friday May Day 5 June 2020 Friday Idul Fitr, Ramzan 12 August 2020 Wednesday Idul Adha, Bakrid 15 August 2019 Saturday Independence Day 23 August 2020 Sunday Janmashtami 2 September Wednesday Vinayakar Chathurthi 10 September 2020 Thursday Muharram tenth day 29 September 2020 Tuesday Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti 2 October 2020 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 7 October 2020 Wednesday Ayudha Puja 8 October 2020 Thursday Dusshera 27 October 2020 Tuesday Diwali/ Deepavali 10 November 2020 Tuesday Id-e-Milad 25 December 2020 Friday Christmas

ALSO READ | Holidays In December 2020: Here Are A List Of Holidays In 2020

ALSO READ | Holidays In March 2020 To Know To Before You Plan Your Vacation In 2020; See List

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Holidays 2020: Here Is A List Of Holidays In 2020