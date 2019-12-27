The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Here Is The List Of Holidays In Tamil Nadu In 2020

General News

Tamil Nadu holidays 2020: Here is a list of Tamil Nadu government holidays which will help you plan your leaves accordingly

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
tamil nadu holidays 2020

Tamil Nadu is situated in the southernmost part of India. It is a beautiful place to explore and experience the cultural heritage of the state. If you are planning to apply for a leave in the year 2020 then you should be aware of the dates that you will get holidays on. Apart from this, Tamil Nadu holidays in 2020 might not have any changes in dates from last year except some occasions. The government of Tamil Nadu recently announced holidays for colleges and schools. We have listed down all the Tamil Nadu holidays in 2020. The list of Tamil Nadu holidays will help you schedule your holidays accordingly after which you can attend any important event you had planned to attend. Let us take a look at Tamil Nadu holidays in the year 2020.

ALSO READ | Holidays In February 2020 To Know Before You Plan Your Vacation In 2020; See List

Why holidays are important?

In the hustle and bustle of city life, it becomes difficult for us to refresh, recharge and rejuvenate. That's where holidays comes into play. We can destress at a nearby resort or just kill the day watching TV. It also helps us strike a crucial work-life balance. 

Tamil Nadu holidays in 2020

Date

Day

Holiday

1 January 2020

Wednesday

New Year’s Day

15 January 2020

Wednesday

Pongal

16 January 2020

Thursday

Thiruvalluvar Day

17 January 2020

Friday

Uzhavar Tirunal

26 January 2020

Sunday

Republic Day

1 April 2020

Wednesday

Bank Holiday

6 April 2020

Monday

Ugadi

14 April 2020

Tuesday

B R Ambedkar Jayanti

14 April 2020

Tuesday

Tamil New Year

17 April 2020

Friday

Mahavir Jayanti

24 April 2020

Friday

Good Friday

1 May 2020

Friday

May Day

5 June 2020

Friday

Idul Fitr, Ramzan

12 August 2020

Wednesday

Idul Adha, Bakrid

15 August 2019

Saturday

Independence Day

23 August 2020

Sunday

Janmashtami

2 September 

Wednesday

Vinayakar Chathurthi

10 September 2020

Thursday

Muharram tenth day

29 September 2020

Tuesday

Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti

2 October 2020

Friday

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

7 October 2020

Wednesday

Ayudha Puja

8 October 2020

Thursday

Dusshera

27 October 2020

Tuesday

Diwali/ Deepavali

10 November 2020

Tuesday

Id-e-Milad

25 December 2020 

Friday

Christmas 

ALSO READ | Holidays In December 2020: Here Are A List Of Holidays In 2020

ALSO READ | Holidays In March 2020 To Know To Before You Plan Your Vacation In 2020; See List

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Holidays 2020: Here Is A List Of Holidays In 2020

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA TO ATTEND SWEARING-IN: TMC
JIWAJI UNIVERSITY EXAM PROBE
ARJUN KAPOOR WISHES ANIL KAPOOR
ANAND MAHINDRA SHARES MUSING WISDOM
AJAY TALKS ON 'TANHAJI' CONTROVERSY
JAGAN CABINET DEFERS CAPITAL