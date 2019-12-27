Here Is The List Of Holidays In Tamil Nadu In 2020

Tamil Nadu is situated in the southernmost part of India. It is a beautiful place to explore and experience the cultural heritage of the state. If you are planning to apply for a leave in the year 2020 then you should be aware of the dates that you will get holidays on. Apart from this, Tamil Nadu holidays in 2020 might not have any changes in dates from last year except some occasions. The government of Tamil Nadu recently announced holidays for colleges and schools. We have listed down all the Tamil Nadu holidays in 2020. The list of Tamil Nadu holidays will help you schedule your holidays accordingly after which you can attend any important event you had planned to attend. Let us take a look at Tamil Nadu holidays in the year 2020.
In the hustle and bustle of city life, it becomes difficult for us to refresh, recharge and rejuvenate. That's where holidays comes into play. We can destress at a nearby resort or just kill the day watching TV. It also helps us strike a crucial work-life balance.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
1 January 2020
|
Wednesday
|
New Year’s Day
|
15 January 2020
|
Wednesday
|
Pongal
|
16 January 2020
|
Thursday
|
Thiruvalluvar Day
|
17 January 2020
|
Friday
|
Uzhavar Tirunal
|
26 January 2020
|
Sunday
|
Republic Day
|
1 April 2020
|
Wednesday
|
Bank Holiday
|
6 April 2020
|
Monday
|
Ugadi
|
14 April 2020
|
Tuesday
|
B R Ambedkar Jayanti
|
14 April 2020
|
Tuesday
|
Tamil New Year
|
17 April 2020
|
Friday
|
Mahavir Jayanti
|
24 April 2020
|
Friday
|
Good Friday
|
1 May 2020
|
Friday
|
May Day
|
5 June 2020
|
Friday
|
Idul Fitr, Ramzan
|
12 August 2020
|
Wednesday
|
Idul Adha, Bakrid
|
15 August 2019
|
Saturday
|
Independence Day
|
23 August 2020
|
Sunday
|
Janmashtami
|
2 September
|
Wednesday
|
Vinayakar Chathurthi
|
10 September 2020
|
Thursday
|
Muharram tenth day
|
29 September 2020
|
Tuesday
|
Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti
|
2 October 2020
|
Friday
|
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|
7 October 2020
|
Wednesday
|
Ayudha Puja
|
8 October 2020
|
Thursday
|
Dusshera
|
27 October 2020
|
Tuesday
|
Diwali/ Deepavali
|
10 November 2020
|
Tuesday
|
Id-e-Milad
|
25 December 2020
|
Friday
|
Christmas
