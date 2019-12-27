Holidays To Know In November 2020 Before You Plan Your Vacation; See List

Holidays are something one looks forward to. Getting to know the upcoming holidays well in advance helps one plan a trip with their loved ones. A list of holidays is essential for both, the employee as well as an employer. While an employee looks for the holiday list to plan his vacations, complete pending housework, or spend time with family, an employer needs to know about the holidays to plan his production, manage output, and keep the flow of work unhindered. A list of holidays helps us plan and be prepared for a lot of things beforehand. Important meetings can be rescheduled beforehand. Deadlines can be postponed or preponed without having to miss out on work or workflow. Here is a complete list of holidays in November 2020 for you to schedule your work and leisure in advance.

List of holidays in November 2020:

Date Day Festival Holiday in states Bank holiday November 1, 2020 Sunday Kannada Rajyotsava/ Kerala Piravi/ Puducherry Liberation Day/ Haryana Day Kannada Rajyotsava- Karnataka Kerala Piravi- Kerala Puducherry Liberation Day- Puducherry Haryana Day- Haryana November 14, 2020 Saturday Diwali/Deepavali Several states Several states November 16, 2020 Monday Bhai Dooj Several states Several states November 20, 2020 Friday Chhath Puja Jharkhand, Bihar Jharkhand, Bihar November 30, 2020 Monday Guru Nanak Jayanti Several states Several states

Every company has its own way of working, their own days of holidays, and a number of leaves that can be availed. Public holidays are given by the government of a country, be it for a state or a national holiday. A public holiday, national holiday, or legal holiday is a holiday generally established by law and is generally a non-working day during the year. Sovereign nations and territories observe these holidays based on events of significance to their history, such as Independence Day.

