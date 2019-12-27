The Debate
Holidays To Know In November 2020 Before You Plan Your Vacation; See List

General News

Holidays are something one looks forward to. Here is a complete list of holidays in November 2020 for you to schedule your work and leisure. Read on to find out

holidays in november 2020

Holidays are something one looks forward to. Getting to know the upcoming holidays well in advance helps one plan a trip with their loved ones. A list of holidays is essential for both, the employee as well as an employer. While an employee looks for the holiday list to plan his vacations, complete pending housework, or spend time with family, an employer needs to know about the holidays to plan his production, manage output, and keep the flow of work unhindered. A list of holidays helps us plan and be prepared for a lot of things beforehand. Important meetings can be rescheduled beforehand. Deadlines can be postponed or preponed without having to miss out on work or workflow. Here is a complete list of holidays in November 2020 for you to schedule your work and leisure in advance.

List of holidays in November 2020:

Date

Day

Festival

Holiday in states

Bank holiday

November 1, 2020

Sunday

Kannada Rajyotsava/ Kerala Piravi/ Puducherry Liberation Day/ Haryana Day

Kannada Rajyotsava- Karnataka

Kerala Piravi- Kerala

Puducherry Liberation Day- Puducherry

Haryana Day- Haryana

 

November 14, 2020

Saturday

Diwali/Deepavali

Several states

Several states

November 16, 2020

Monday

Bhai Dooj

Several states

Several states

November 20, 2020

Friday

Chhath Puja

Jharkhand, Bihar

Jharkhand, Bihar

November 30, 2020

Monday

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Several states

Several states

Every company has its own way of working, their own days of holidays, and a number of leaves that can be availed. Public holidays are given by the government of a country, be it for a state or a national holiday. A public holiday, national holiday, or legal holiday is a holiday generally established by law and is generally a non-working day during the year. Sovereign nations and territories observe these holidays based on events of significance to their history, such as Independence Day.

