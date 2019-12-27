The Debate
NSE Holidays In 2020: List Of Holidays As Per The Financial Institution

General News

NSE holidays in 2020: As per online reports, here are all the government holidays listed for National Stock Exchange aka NSE in 2020.

nse holidays in 2020

The products which are traded in the capital market via National Stock Exchange (NSE) include stocks, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The pre-open timings to trade equities are 9:00 am on all business days and the entry of modifications and orders begin at 9 am to 4 pm on all working days. National Stock Exchange is open on the weekdays from Monday to Friday and is closed on Saturday and Sunday, except if any special trading sessions are announced. Apart from this, NSE has fixed holidays which are the same as bank holidays. Here is the list of NSE holidays in 2020.

NSE Holidays in 2020

Occasion

Day

Date

Republic Day

Sunday

26 January 2020

 

Maha Shivaratri

Friday

21 February 2020

Mahavir Jayanti

Monday

6 April 2020

Good Friday

Friday

10 April 2020

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti

Tuesday

14 April 2020

Buddha Purnima

Thursday

7 May 2020

Bakrid/Eid-al-Adha

Friday

31 July 2020

Janmashthami

Wednesday

12 August 2020

Independence Day

Saturday

15 August 2020

Muharram

Saturday

29 August 2020

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Friday

2 October 2020

Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra

Sunday

25 October 2020

 

Eid e Milad

 

Thursday

29 October 2020

Diwali

Saturday

14 November 2020

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Monday

30 November 2020

Christmas Day

 

Friday

25 December 2020

 

History and trading products traded on NSE

The National Stock Exchange is an Indian stock exchange. National Stock Exchange(NSE) is the first stock exchange to introduce the computerised trading system in the country. In the year 1994, all the exchange started their operations. The largest stock exchange in terms of yearly equity trading turnover is World Federation of Exchanges. It provides you with a fully integrated system which consists of data feed offerings, technology-oriented services, settlement and clearing services, online trading services, services for financial literacy and many more.

To make it simple, the materials offered by National Stock Exchange might be categorized into four parts which includes capital markets, trackers, debt instruments and derivatives. Derivatives of National Stock Exchange consist of stock derivatives, currency derivatives and National Stock Exchange bond futures. These contracts are available for trading based on Government of India policies.

