NSE Holidays In 2020: List Of Holidays As Per The Financial Institution

The products which are traded in the capital market via National Stock Exchange (NSE) include stocks, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The pre-open timings to trade equities are 9:00 am on all business days and the entry of modifications and orders begin at 9 am to 4 pm on all working days. National Stock Exchange is open on the weekdays from Monday to Friday and is closed on Saturday and Sunday, except if any special trading sessions are announced. Apart from this, NSE has fixed holidays which are the same as bank holidays. Here is the list of NSE holidays in 2020.

NSE Holidays in 2020

Occasion Day Date Republic Day Sunday 26 January 2020 Maha Shivaratri Friday 21 February 2020 Mahavir Jayanti Monday 6 April 2020 Good Friday Friday 10 April 2020 Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Tuesday 14 April 2020 Buddha Purnima Thursday 7 May 2020 Bakrid/Eid-al-Adha Friday 31 July 2020 Janmashthami Wednesday 12 August 2020 Independence Day Saturday 15 August 2020 Muharram Saturday 29 August 2020 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Friday 2 October 2020 Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra Sunday 25 October 2020 Eid e Milad Thursday 29 October 2020 Diwali Saturday 14 November 2020 Guru Nanak Jayanti Monday 30 November 2020 Christmas Day Friday 25 December 2020

History and trading products traded on NSE

The National Stock Exchange is an Indian stock exchange. National Stock Exchange(NSE) is the first stock exchange to introduce the computerised trading system in the country. In the year 1994, all the exchange started their operations. The largest stock exchange in terms of yearly equity trading turnover is World Federation of Exchanges. It provides you with a fully integrated system which consists of data feed offerings, technology-oriented services, settlement and clearing services, online trading services, services for financial literacy and many more.

To make it simple, the materials offered by National Stock Exchange might be categorized into four parts which includes capital markets, trackers, debt instruments and derivatives. Derivatives of National Stock Exchange consist of stock derivatives, currency derivatives and National Stock Exchange bond futures. These contracts are available for trading based on Government of India policies.

