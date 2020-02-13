Mamata Banerjee Levels Huge 'CAA' Allegation Against PSBs & Post Offices, Claims Incident

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that nationalised banks and post offices were being “used” by the BJP-led Central Government to collect data through “surveys” in West Bengal in order to “manipulate” the CAA-NRC-NPR. Mamata Banerjee made the accusation while addressing an administrative meeting in Bankura.

'Surveys are being done without state govt's permission'

According to officials, she said such a survey by central government undertakings must "stop immediately", without elaborating where and when such an exercise happened. TMC chief said surveys are being done without the state government's permission.

"The banks and post offices are doing this without taking the name of BJP...they are visiting houses to conduct the survey. They cannot do this without the state government''s permission... Do not give any information to anyone. We will not allow this. We have to strongly handle this," she told top state officials at the meeting.

'Just drive away such people...'

She also cited the incident of a group of BJP workers visiting a jewelry shop in Habra in North 24 Parganas district and asking for documents allegedly connected to the CAA and NRC and asked people to drive away any such people.

"Today, I saw the news on television that a group of around 15 BJP people went to a jewelry shop in Habra and demanded that they show papers required for CAA and NRC. Who has given them the authority to do this? Just drive away such people....don't believe if they tell you they are from the government," she said.

Mamata Banerjee inducting Ex-Maoists: BJP

Meanwhile, a day after the Trinamool Congress leadership expressed willingness to induct Chhatradhar Mahato to the party, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said that the ruling party was inducting former Maoist cadres. Chhatradhar Mahato, a former leader of Maoist-backed People's Committee Against Police Atrocities (PCAPA), had hogged the limelight during the Lalgarh movement in tribal-dominated Junglemahal area.

"It seems (TMC supremo) Mamata Banerjee is afraid of the growing mass base of the BJP across the state. Earlier she is used to say Junglemahal is smiling. She has stopped saying so after a complete whitewash in the last Lok Sabha polls in Junglemahal," Ghosh said while addressing a pro-CAA rally in Jalpaiguri district.

(with PTI inputs)