Bizarre: Chakrapani Seeks 'Gaumutra' Welcome For All International Arrivals, Amid Covid-19

At a time when the country is trying its best to contain the deadly Coronavirus, President of Hindu Mahasabha Chakrapani has demanded that anyone landing on Indian soil must be allowed to come out of the airport only after drinking Gaumutra and taking a bath in cow dung. This bizarre demand has come on the day when the chief of one of the factions of Hindu Mahasabha hosted a 'Gaumutra party' to fight Coronavirus.

Chakrapani said that they will write a letter to the Prime Minister demanding the serving of Gaumutra to every single person before coming out, and also that the government must replace wine shops with gaumutra shops at all the Airports.

'Gaumutra to fight Coronavirus'

"Everyone coming from abroad must be served Gaumutra and asked to take bath in cow dung before exiting the airport. Moreover, govt must replace wine shops with gaumutra and cow dung shops. It will help to contain coronavirus completely. Government must put a blanket ban on the killing of animals also. The main reason for this pandemic is eating the meat of innocent animals. I am just giving a suggestion, it depends on government if they want to implement our suggestions," said Swamy Chakrapani.

"Today thousands of people turned up at our Gaumutra party. Gaumutra and cow dung helps to contain coronavirus because the cow is considered as the mother of the world and when you don't have a solution to any problem then you go to your mother and she gives you a solution. We will organise Gaumutra party on a national level because we want to save people and the country from this deadly virus. We are going to write a letter to the prime minister to implement serving Gaumutra everyone landing on our soil" added Chakrapani, without a jot of scientific evidence to back his claims.

