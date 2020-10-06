Bengaluru-based Tech Company pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi Using Augmented Reality

Bengaluru-based technology company paid homage to the Father of the Nation on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in a unique manner at the Mahatma Gandhi Park on MG Road. 4point2 Tech company presented the life experiences of Gandhiji through Augmented Reality (AR) to the public.

By harnessing AR the company provided an experiential understanding of Gandhiji, his message through music, speeches, images, documentaries, movies and a 3D projection, all enabled by a smartphone. The public, especially the children, were able to understand Gandhiji's life and values through this experiential learning which will continue to be available until October 10. In order to be a part of creative learning, users need to download the 'MarkAR' app on their smartphones.

"Gandhiji is part of our collective conscience. He stood for peace, non-violence and self-reliance, all of which are relevant even today. He believed in action as progress and that inspired us to provide this experiential learning about him using our 'MarkAR' augmented reality app. This is our homage to the greatness of a man whose philosophy guides India even today," said Kumar Shiva Kumar, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, 4point2 Technologies.

C.T. Ravi, Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture and Youth Empowerment, Government of Karnataka said, "We are in an advanced technological era where everything is smartphone driven. 4point2 Technologies' attempt to present Gandhiji's life through AR is a positive initiative, as the public and especially children will understand the great leader in an interactive manner, which will be effective".

The company said that users with an Android smart mobile phone can download the AR app MarkAR from Google Play Store and the app will bring to life Gandhiji's messages, images, speeches and movies in AR. Gandhiji's Ram Dhun 'Raghupati Raghava....' that became famous during Dandi March and the bhajan composed by Narsi Mehta 'Vaishnava Janato' are also part of the AR experience, it added. Furthermore, those with high-end smartphones equipped with a gyroscope will have the advantage of seeing Gandhiji and listening to him at any location in front of them by scanning the ground surface.

(With inputs from ANI)