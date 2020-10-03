Sushant Singh Rajput believed in Mahatma Gandhi's principles, had quote framed in his room

The birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday was celebrated with rememberance of his fight in the freedom movement, his principles and accomplishments. Tributes poured in, right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sportspersons to film stars. Even Sushant Singh Rajput believed in his principles and even had the leaders’s quote framed in his room.

Sushant’s belief in Mahatma Gandhi’s principles

A quote of Sushant from 2013 surfaced online on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The late actor had stated that the leader’s principle of non-violence will always remain relevant. The late star, however, stated that abolishment of foreign goods, like the leader suggested, might not be 'practical' today.

The Chhichhore star had said that he personally followed this Gandhian quote: "First they ignore you, then they ridicule you, then they fight you, and then you win." He said he had even framed the quote in his room.

One to share the quote was Vikas Gupta. The producer-former Bigg Boss contestant wrote that Mahatma Gandhi’s statement about fighting and then ‘winning’ had turned out to be true for Sushant as well. He claimed that those who had backed the various movements related to Sushant and justice for him were either mocked or had ‘Twitter accounts blocked’ and some were ‘threatened.’ Vikas asserted that they too will ‘win’ in the same way as Sushant looked at Gandhi's quote.

Sushant's legacy

Sushant Singh Rajput was considered one of the most successful stars of his age till he passed away on June 14. In a career spanning eight years, he delivered numerous hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Kai Po Che, Kedarnath,among others, apart from critically acclaimed performances in movies like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Sonchirya. SSR’s last film Dil Bechara turned out to be a massive success after it released on a streaming platform.

