Artist Makes Portrait Of Mahatma Gandhi From Algae In Fish Tank; Gives Message Of Unity

To mark the 151st birth anniversary on Mahatma Gandhi, an artist from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu created multiple images of Gandhi inside a fish tank. However, what left everybody aghast is the fact that the green colour images were created entirely of algae. Multiple photographs of his creation were shared online by ANI and now doing rounds of the internet.

As per ANI, the artist scrapped all the algae inside the fish tank and made several images of Gandhi appearing in a greenish shade of colours. Talking about his creation, the miniature artist said that "I have put fish of different colours inside the tank to show unity in diversity of our country.”

Tamil Nadu: A miniature artist from Coimbatore says he has made images of #MahatmaGandhi inside a fish tank by scrapping algae that had grown inside it.



He says, "I have put fish of different colours inside the tank to show unity in diversity of our country." (1.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/311FCVl5V5 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

The pictures have racked up nearly 300 views since posted, in addition to multiple comments. Lauding his creativity, a netizen wrote, “That's an extraordinary work..." while another dished out it punny comment and wrote, “AlGAE" Gandhi.

UAE pays tribute to Gandhi

Meanwhile, the iconic Burj Khalifa also paid tribute to Father of the Nation with a light show on Friday, October 2. From India’s national flag to Gandhi’s portraits, United Arab Emirates’ (UAE’s) skyscraper was lit up in the tricolour to honour his legacy.

Gandhi Jayanti is also marked the International Day of Non-Violence as a tribute to his non-violent strategies that led to India’s independence from the British colonial rule in 1947. The official social media account of Burj Khalia posted a clip of the show around 8:15 PM (local time).

Apart from the LED show, the officials at the Indian Consulate in Dubai also held cleanliness drive in the premises of the mission. Celebrating "Swachhata Hi Seva", the officials led by Consul General Dr Aman Puri planted 151 trees on different sites to mark Gandhi Jayanti. Moreover, an annual debate for students was organised virtually under the patronage of the mission with essay writing and drawing competitions. According to the social media updates by the Indian mission in UAE, the consulate officials recalled his life and principles. His famous Bhajans were also recited

