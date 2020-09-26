Sandalwood Drug Racket: Kannada TV Anchor Anushree Appears Before CCB To Join Probe

Kannada TV anchor Anushree appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and Economics and Narcotics Police in connection with the Sandalwood drug racket on Saturday. Anushree reached the office of the Assistant Commissioner, Panambur, Mangaluru Police on Saturday morning.

As per local media reports, Anushree denied being summoned in connection with the Sandalwood drug racket and said that she did not receive any notice from CCB. The police on the other hand claimed that the summons was hand-delivered to her, added the reports. Reports also suggest that Anushree frequently attended the parties hosted by the now arrested choreographer Kishore Shetty.

Kishore Shetty Arrested in Sandalwood Drug Racket

The actor and choreographer, Kishore Shetty, who rose to fame with Remo D'Souza's ABC (Any Body Can Dance) was arrested on September 19. He was arrested with his aide Aqeel Nausheek for alleged drug consumption and peddling. A case was registered by the Mangaluru police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Kannada Actors Arrested by CCB in Sandalwood Drug Racket

Earlier Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi was arrested and taken into custody in connection with the alleged drug abuse in the Kannada film industry. Her Bengaluru residence was also raided by the CCB after obtaining a search warrant from the court. All of Ragini's gadgets were confiscated during the search. On September 8, Kannada actor Sanjana Galrani was also arrested with her mother for their involvement in the Sandalwood drug racket.

Actor Diganth Manchale and Andrita Ray were also questioned by the police earlier. Former Ranji cricketer NC Aiyappa was also reportedly interrogated by the Internal Security Division based on his call records and travel history linking him to the people involved in the Sandalwood drug racket. He denied having any links to the alleged drugs abuse case while speaking to Republic TV. The police issued a lookout notice for the former Minister Jeevaraj Alva's son, Aditya Alva who is absconding since September 4. The residence of Aditya Alva was also raided in connection with the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

