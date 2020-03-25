Bengaluru Police's Melodious Message Urging People To Stay Home Amid Coronavirus; Watch

The police of various states of India are coming up with innovative ways to make sure that people stay inside their homes during the novel Coronavirus lockdown. Tabarak Fathima, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, found a melodious way to urge people to stay indoors.

The Bengaluru City Police shared a post on its official Instagram account which shows the ACP standing in the middle of society and talking to people through a mic. The adorable video starts with the ACP saying, "Do not leave your house." She then asks people if they remember the song, 'Hum Honge Kamyab?' As she starts singing the song, other people around her joins her.

Melodious Message

The police officer added a twist to the song and the new lyrics added to the song were, "We shall stay at home, we shall sanitise and we shall wear face masks every day."

After singing the song with these lyrics, the police officer asks people to join her. The video has managed to garner 22,973 views and 4154 likes at the time of filing the copy.

A user commented, “Just love this video in so many ways”. Another wrote, “am really happy that i stay in bangalore and you guys are really doing a fantastic job”. The third user wrote, “When you're a singer but gotta keep the city safe”. Another wrote, “Hatsoff to u maam”. Another wrote, “Day by day u guys are winning hearts. Keep up the good work guys. Big salute to all.”

On the other hand, Mumbai Police has taken an initiative to aware the people about the deadly Coronavirus outbreak by sharing some tweets on the microblogging platform, Twitter.

In a recent tweet, Mumbai police wrote: "To protect good & to destroy evil’ has taken on newer dimensions. And so has our responsibility. In our effort to curb the ‘evil’ of #Coronavirus, the Commissioner's office has started screening visitors as well as our staff with an infrared thermometer gun."

