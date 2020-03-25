WB CM Banerjee Says Police Will Be Responsible To Deliver Food At Doorsteps Amid Lockdown

In a big relief to people amid the nationwide lockdown, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that police will take responsibility to deliver food at doorsteps and it will be monitored by District Magistrates and Police Superintendents. She also said that there is a need to ensure that there is no scarcity of food in the wake of 21-day Coronavirus lockdown.

"We have to ensure that there is no scarcity of food. All Police stations will take responsibility to deliver food at doorsteps and it will be monitored by District Magistrates & Police Superintendents," CM Mamata Banerjee told reporters in a press conference at Howrah.

'Please don't boycott health workers'

The TMC supremo also warned against the ostracisation of doctors and other health workers by their landlords or residence societies on the premise of their proactive job in the fight against the deadly virus.

"I request with folded hands, the doctor will work with necessary protection and will not spread the disease. Doctors, nurses, health workers won't spread the disease. Please don't boycott a person just because he has a fever; instead, take them to the nearest clinic."

The West Bengal Government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure safety & precautions for its citizens in combating COVID-19 efficiently.



At this critical juncture, it is only collective efforts & public cooperation which can help fight this menace (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 23, 2020

'Procheshta Scheme'

On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee had announced that the state has been put under complete lockdown till March 31 after which pan-India 21-day lockdown was annoucned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister said that a 'Procheshta Scheme' has also been launched under which the people who have lost their income will get Rs 1,000. The people who wish to get assistance under the scheme will need to apply from April 15 to April 30. Bengal has so far reported nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 while one patient has died.

